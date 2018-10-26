UPDATE: Governor Ganduje’s Bribery Video Authentic

The Publisher however admitted that he erred for not
While responding to a question from the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Muktar, on whether or not he attempted “balancing his story” before publication, Jafar said, “I did not meet or contact any government official to balance the story.”
When asked by the Chairman of the seven-man Investigative Panel, Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, on the source of his information, Jafar said, “A whistle-blower, who is someone I know, gave me the video clips.
“He told me that Governor Ganduje is fond of collecting bribes of between 15 and 30 per cent from contractors executing various projects in the state.
“I told the whistle-blower that we need evidence before we publish the story; and that we have to rigidly follow the rigours of the profession.
“He captured 15 clips, nine of them showed the governor’s face, while six did not show the governor’s face. We initially released one, which did not have the conversation, and later we released the second one.”
Insisting on the authenticity of the video clips, Jafar added, “We invited officials of the Amnesty International, who certified the video.”
When asked for the identity of the whistle-blower, Jafar said, “In the spirit of universal principles of confidentiality, we cannot disclose our source.”
However, Dan Agundi, who chaired the committee, said Jafar would be invited for further questioning, insisting that the committee would want to have a direct contact with the said whistle-blower, whose identity would not be made public.
Jafar was accompanied to the proceedings by two lawyers, Isaac Ambode and Adam Bashir, who tendered a written statement and four Compact Discs, where the video clips were downloaded before the committee.
Related Articles
Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend
Sex, when done immorally, has only two options - it either destroys the culprits in life or their soul in Hell. Learn to Control Your
Okorocha Fires Serious Warning To APC Leadership
The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the APC national leadership statement where the new spokesman, Lanre Issa Onilu, described some governors
'Real Life Spiderman' Climbs Massive 662ft Tower (Photos)
A man who has been nicknamed the real life French Spiderman has scaled the 662ft (202m) Heron Tower in the City of London.Alain Robert made
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Why Women Matter By Emmanuel Onwubiko
Few hours back, I strolled into one of the key offices under the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria with a
Chelsea boss Sarri disappointed with Blues stars after Man United draw for an important reason
- The Blues continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season after playing 2-2 on Saturday- He blamed the players for allowing their
Missing General Alkali: Police declare 8 masterminds wanted including Dura Village head
By: Kingsley OmonobiAbuja – The Plateau State Police Command has declared eight persons wanted in connection with the missing Major General Idris Alkali, the retired
Lady celebrates 5th birthday of her triplets with cute photos, she’s based in New York
Till date, the joy of motherhood cannot be explained because women tend to have different experiences. These starts from conception to child birth and to
High oil revenue did not translate to job creation, reduction of poverty –Buhari
President Muhammadu Bauhari says the high revenue earned over the years from the sale of crude oil and other sources did not translate to job
Mustapha wins Gwagwalada APC chairmanship candidate
Gwagwalada (FCT) – Mr Adamu Mustapha, the incumbent Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for
Post Your Comment below: >>