Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Headlines |

I Don't Have My Certificate, It's With Military, Buhari tells INEC



INEC list for 2019 Presidency is out. Over 70 out of the 91 political parties are presenting presidential candidates that will participate in the presidential elections.
Again, President Buhari failed to attach necessary supporting documents (certificate), insisting that they were in the custody of the military.

The list was posted with INEC’s timetable which fixed October 25 for the publication of candidates of political parties across the country.

Some of the 2019 presidential candidates include: 

Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress, and former Governor Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party.

A source at INEC said the figure might be higher than 70.

He said, “So far, over 70 candidates have been counted. A more comprehensive list will be published on Friday.”

The source said the ballot paper for the presidential election would also be long, adding that the announcement of election results in 2019 might even take longer.

Meanwhile, the various candidates’ credentials were made available to journalists on Thursday.

In the affidavit which he swore to, Buhari said, “I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit.”

On his part, Atiku submitted all relevant documents, with a Diploma in Law in 1969 from the Ahmadu Bello University being his highest qualification.

The former Vice-President also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8m in tax from 2015 to 2017 while declaring his income within the period as N60.2m.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 01:24:00 Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend

Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend

Sex, when done immorally, has only two options - it either destroys the culprits in life or their soul in Hell. Learn to Control Your

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 01:36:00 Okorocha Fires Serious Warning To APC Leadership

Okorocha Fires Serious Warning To APC Leadership

The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the APC national leadership statement where the new spokesman, Lanre Issa Onilu, described some governors

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 01:48:00 'Real Life Spiderman' Climbs Massive 662ft Tower (Photos)

'Real Life Spiderman' Climbs Massive 662ft Tower (Photos)

A man who has been nicknamed the real life French Spiderman has scaled the 662ft (202m) Heron Tower in the City of London.Alain Robert made

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 11:16:00 Nigeria’ll earn N620bn annually from egg consumption — PAN

Nigeria’ll earn N620bn annually from egg consumption — PAN

By Michael Eboh & Fortune EromoseleThe Poultry Association of Nigeria, PAN, has stated that Nigeria would record an annual revenue of N620 billion and a

0 News 25/10/2018 17:45:00 Why gyms with childcare are a game-changer for parents

Why gyms with childcare are a game-changer for parents

You’re not likely to find new parents at the gym. Between the sleep deprivation and the diaper changes and the nonstop feedings, there isn’t much

0 News 25/10/2018 14:28:00 Don’t underrate PDP - Yahaya Bello warns APC ahead of 2019

Don’t underrate PDP - Yahaya Bello warns APC ahead of 2019

- Yahaya Bello, the Kogi state governor, has warned the ruling APC against underrating PDP ahead of 2019 general elections- He said the former ruling

0 News 22/10/2018 02:51:00 Omeruo suffers injury in first La Liga start

Omeruo suffers injury in first La Liga start

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo picked up an injury in the 69thminute of his first start for Leganes in their 1 – 1 draw away

0 News 24/10/2018 02:52:00 Paris Club refund: Akeredolu dares Ondo workers to drag him before EFCC

Paris Club refund: Akeredolu dares Ondo workers to drag him before EFCC

By Dayo JohnsonAKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, dared civil servants in the state to drag him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,

0 News 19/10/2018 19:35:00 Leveraging Politics For Nigeria’s Economic Growth

Leveraging Politics For Nigeria’s Economic Growth

By Okechukwu Enelamah A person’s development is dependent on his/her inherited traits or God-given gifts and the environment to nurture those gifts. Similarly, countries develop faster and more

Most Watched Movies

cron