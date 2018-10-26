Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Headlines |

Five Corpers Kidnapped On Way To Camp, Dragged Into Bush



Some gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped five members of the National Youth Service Corps who were travelling to their orientation camps in Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.
They were thereafter dragged into a thick bush...
Two other passengers on the bus conveying the corps members were also kidnapped.

The fresh graduates and the other victims were travelling from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to Rivers and Akwa Ibom states where they were billed to undertake their three-week NYSC orientation.

They were kidnapped on the Owerri-Port Harcourt Expressway and taken to the Umuapu forest in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Briefing journalists after the victims were rescued by the police, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Imo State Police Command, Dasuki Galadanchi, said the kidnappers established contact with the families of the corps members and demanded N5m ransom.

The CP gave the names of the corps members as Abiola Temitope, Olubisi Adekanmi, Jose Temitayo, Folarin Opeyemi and Shonibare Ademola.

Other victims were identified as Leonard Uzondu and Raymond Ojodahe.

The CP said, “The victims were travelling from Ibadan to Port Harcourt. Five out of the seven of them are prospective corps members. They were on their way to the NYSC orientation camps in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states for the three weeks camping.

“They were kidnapped around 5am on Wednesday at Umuapu, on the Owerri-Port-Harcourt Expressway. The kidnappers took them to a forest and dispossessed them of all their belongings, including money, phones, ATM cards and voter cards.

“They compelled them to call their relatives at home to speak to them. Immediately contact was established, they instilled fear in the parents and demanded N5m for their freedom.”

The CP explained that through intelligence gathering, the operatives of the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command were alerted.

He said, “The operatives went into the bush and on sighting the officers, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled. We rescued them unhurt, but the hoodlums made away with their valuables.

“This is part of the dividends of community policing. I urge Imo State residents to keep sharing information with the police. We cannot do it alone.”

Galadanchi said he had ordered investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

One of the victims, Abiola, said, “They stopped our bus and ordered us at gunpoint to follow them into the forest. They were five with guns and machetes.

“In the bush, they took our belongings except our credentials and ordered us to call our parents. They made a demand of N5m, but they later brought it down to N3m.

“They ordered us to close our eyes. They were even quarrelling on how to share our personal belongings which they took from us. It was in the process that the police intervened and they abandoned us and ran away.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 01:24:00 Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend

Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend

Sex, when done immorally, has only two options - it either destroys the culprits in life or their soul in Hell. Learn to Control Your

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 01:36:00 Okorocha Fires Serious Warning To APC Leadership

Okorocha Fires Serious Warning To APC Leadership

The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the APC national leadership statement where the new spokesman, Lanre Issa Onilu, described some governors

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 01:48:00 'Real Life Spiderman' Climbs Massive 662ft Tower (Photos)

'Real Life Spiderman' Climbs Massive 662ft Tower (Photos)

A man who has been nicknamed the real life French Spiderman has scaled the 662ft (202m) Heron Tower in the City of London.Alain Robert made

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 12:52:00 2019: Atiku won’t outsource Presidential powers to proxies if elected, group assures Nigerians

2019: Atiku won’t outsource Presidential powers to proxies if elected, group assures Nigerians

By Dirisu YakubuA group loyal to the Presidential aspiration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Atikulating a New Nigeria

0 News 22/10/2018 17:46:00 South-East leaders not against me being Atiku's running mate - Peter Obi

South-East leaders not against me being Atiku's running mate - Peter Obi

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 15:08:00 Ronaldo insists he is an ‘example’ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ‘example’ amid rape allegations

A smiling Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday he is an “example” in his behaviour on and off the field amid allegations of rape made against the

0 News 23/10/2018 10:30:00 Fraud allegations: Oshiomhole asks court to strike out suit

Fraud allegations: Oshiomhole asks court to strike out suit

- Oshiomhole has asked a court to strike out a suit seeking to compel the EFCC to investigate allegations of corruption against him- Bishop Osadolor

0 News 23/10/2018 15:03:00 Celebration worldwide as former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger clocks 69

Celebration worldwide as former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger clocks 69

- Arsene Wenger clocked 69 and fans around the world showed him- The Frenchman is the Arsenal's most decorated manager in their history - Wenger

0 News 25/10/2018 17:03:00 Tech: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings reportedly routinely performs a 'keeper test,' and used it to fire his product chief and longtime friend after 18 years

Tech: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings reportedly routinely performs a 'keeper test,' and used it to fire his product chief and longtime friend after 18 years

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings routinely uses a "keeper test" to evaluate employees, and he is "unencumbered by emotion."

Most Watched Movies

cron