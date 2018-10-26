Five Corpers Kidnapped On Way To Camp, Dragged Into Bush

Two other passengers on the bus conveying the corps members were also kidnapped.
The fresh graduates and the other victims were travelling from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to Rivers and Akwa Ibom states where they were billed to undertake their three-week NYSC orientation.
They were kidnapped on the Owerri-Port Harcourt Expressway and taken to the Umuapu forest in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
Briefing journalists after the victims were rescued by the police, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Imo State Police Command, Dasuki Galadanchi, said the kidnappers established contact with the families of the corps members and demanded N5m ransom.
The CP gave the names of the corps members as Abiola Temitope, Olubisi Adekanmi, Jose Temitayo, Folarin Opeyemi and Shonibare Ademola.
Other victims were identified as Leonard Uzondu and Raymond Ojodahe.
The CP said, “The victims were travelling from Ibadan to Port Harcourt. Five out of the seven of them are prospective corps members. They were on their way to the NYSC orientation camps in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states for the three weeks camping.
“They were kidnapped around 5am on Wednesday at Umuapu, on the Owerri-Port-Harcourt Expressway. The kidnappers took them to a forest and dispossessed them of all their belongings, including money, phones, ATM cards and voter cards.
“They compelled them to call their relatives at home to speak to them. Immediately contact was established, they instilled fear in the parents and demanded N5m for their freedom.”
The CP explained that through intelligence gathering, the operatives of the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command were alerted.
He said, “The operatives went into the bush and on sighting the officers, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled. We rescued them unhurt, but the hoodlums made away with their valuables.
“This is part of the dividends of community policing. I urge Imo State residents to keep sharing information with the police. We cannot do it alone.”
Galadanchi said he had ordered investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.
One of the victims, Abiola, said, “They stopped our bus and ordered us at gunpoint to follow them into the forest. They were five with guns and machetes.
“In the bush, they took our belongings except our credentials and ordered us to call our parents. They made a demand of N5m, but they later brought it down to N3m.
“They ordered us to close our eyes. They were even quarrelling on how to share our personal belongings which they took from us. It was in the process that the police intervened and they abandoned us and ran away.”
Related Articles
Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend
Sex, when done immorally, has only two options - it either destroys the culprits in life or their soul in Hell. Learn to Control Your
Okorocha Fires Serious Warning To APC Leadership
The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the APC national leadership statement where the new spokesman, Lanre Issa Onilu, described some governors
'Real Life Spiderman' Climbs Massive 662ft Tower (Photos)
A man who has been nicknamed the real life French Spiderman has scaled the 662ft (202m) Heron Tower in the City of London.Alain Robert made
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Atiku won’t outsource Presidential powers to proxies if elected, group assures Nigerians
By Dirisu YakubuA group loyal to the Presidential aspiration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Atikulating a New Nigeria
South-East leaders not against me being Atiku's running mate - Peter Obi
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Ronaldo insists he is an ‘example’ amid rape allegations
A smiling Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday he is an “example” in his behaviour on and off the field amid allegations of rape made against the
Fraud allegations: Oshiomhole asks court to strike out suit
- Oshiomhole has asked a court to strike out a suit seeking to compel the EFCC to investigate allegations of corruption against him- Bishop Osadolor
Celebration worldwide as former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger clocks 69
- Arsene Wenger clocked 69 and fans around the world showed him- The Frenchman is the Arsenal's most decorated manager in their history - Wenger
Tech: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings reportedly routinely performs a 'keeper test,' and used it to fire his product chief and longtime friend after 18 years
According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings routinely uses a "keeper test" to evaluate employees, and he is "unencumbered by emotion."
Post Your Comment below: >>