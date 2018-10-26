'Real Life Spiderman' Climbs Massive 662ft Tower (Photos)

Alain Robert made the illegal (and incredibly dangerous) climb earlier yesterday. Police officers had arrived at 1.37pm but were too late to stop him...
Mr Robert, whose feats have included climbing Dubai’s 2,717ft (828m) Burj Khalifa, made easy work of the tower. As always he didn’t bother with safety gear and just used gloves and chalk.
He said: ‘I saw it. I touched it a bit. I tried it just a tiny bit. ‘I am not really knowing much. It is only really when I start climbing that I know. I need to feel it.
‘There has been 44 years in which I have been climbing. This is what I know as a way of living and expressing myself and living my dreams, my passion and living my life as fully as I can.
