Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend

It was gathered that the fire outbreak occurred after the mother of the twins, simply identified as Mrs. Offiong, a single mother, allegedly sneaked out of the house by 1:00am to meet her boyfriend.
The twins, aged 5 were burnt by a fire which resulted from an over burnt candle stick while asleep inside their house when their mother went out at the ungodly hour.
According to Calabar Reporters, an eyewitness who narrated the story said, “The woman had been leaving her house every night to visit a man and there was no public power supply.
“She lit a candle stick and left it in the house. Unfortunately, the candle burnt out and the house went aflame. The children were burnt to death."
