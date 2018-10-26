Single Mother Loses 2 Sons in Fire After Sneaking Out at Night to Meet Boyfriend

Sex, when done immorally, has only two options - it either destroys the culprits in life or their soul in Hell. Learn to Control Your Sexual Desires for your own good.

In what will come across as a really shocking development, a horrific fire tragedy which happened at a residential building in Cross River state, has claimed the lives of twin brothers.

It was gathered that the fire outbreak occurred after the mother of the twins, simply identified as Mrs. Offiong, a single mother, allegedly sneaked out of the house by 1:00am to meet her boyfriend.



The very sad incident occurred on Sunday at the Njahasang area in Calabar Municipal local government area of the state.