Lauretta Onochie Shares A Photo Of Nigeria ‘Before Indiscipline’



by Seun

President Buhari’s personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie shared the photo above saying it perfectly describes Nigeria ‘before Indiscipline’.

According to her,

 Nigeria before Indiscipline’; No one would believe that this was Nigeria. This was before Mr & Mrs Indiscipline Impunity, the parents of ALL our bad habits were born. Pedestrians & cyclists, did d right thing Doing d right things at all times make life a lot easier for everyone.


