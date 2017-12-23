LASEMA Uses Crane To Rescue Man Stuck In Mud On 3rd Mainland Bridge (See Photos)

Posted by OG DEJI on December 23, 2017 under Naija News
The Lagos state Emergency management agency, LASEMA rescued a male destitute stuck in Mud around 3rd mainland bridge earlier today.
PoliticsNGR obtained a statement from LASEMA, detailing the series of events that occurred. It reads;
The LASEMA Response Team received a distress call at about 9.09 am via the CRM on Saturday 23th December, 2017. This eased up the rapid activation of the Agency’s Response Team to the scene of the incident with other responders such as the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State AmbulanceServices.
An investigation carried out by the LRT revealed that a middle-aged Male(Destitute) was said to have been stuck in the mud for over 24 hours at the sandfill spot, Third Mainland Bridge inward Iyana Oworo.
The yet to be identified victim was rescued from the mud by the use of the Agency’s Crane whose boom was projected and extended to the muddy sand filled area wherein the victim was stuck and subsequently rescued by the Agency’s official who accompanied the crane. He was later moved to Gbagada General Hospital for proper medical treatment.
See more photos below:-
