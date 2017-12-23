Tears As Gunman kills Four During Christmas Carol In Kaduna

Posted by Seun on December 23, 2017 under Naija News
A yet to be identified gunman on Friday, December 22 night killed four persons in Nindem village, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.
The sad incident which occurred during the village annual Christmas carol also left about 10 other people injured, The Nation reports.
Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman for the Operation Safe Haven, Colonel I.K. Ekpeyong, said the gunman invaded Godogodo village as the residents were holding a Christmas carol at the community square at about 9:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically.
The Nigerian Army still haven’t gotten the answer to constant attacks on villages in Kaduna. Photo credit: Nigerian Army
He said four persons were killed and eight others injured in the incident.
He said the bodies of the dead victims had been deposited in a mortuary while the wounded persons were taken to the Kafanchan general hospital for treatment.
Some people suspected to be masterminds of the attack have been arrested for further interrogation, while more troops have been deployed to the area to avert a fresh attack or reprisal, he said.
Reacting to the incident, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai in a statement by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said:
The government condemns this incident, and calls on all stakeholders to help uphold peace by working to avoid escalation and by supporting the security forces.
