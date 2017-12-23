[Music] Iyaoyemi – Iyami O Gbodo Ku

Iyaoyemi Mr Finest whose enthusiast passion for music is staunch comes through with a hit single “Iya Mi O Gbodo Ku” that will surely gamboling for the rest of this year and the next.

With him, music is a not just about spitting bars and rhyming words, It’s a way of life.

Listen & Download “Iyaoyemi – Iyami O Gbodo Ku” below:-

https://cldup.com/ffrvHoAFLi.mp3

