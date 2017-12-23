I Saw Unbelievable Things When I Assumed Office – President Buhari

by OG DEJI ago2
President Muhammadu Buhari, hosting members of the Governance Support Group, said he saw “unbelievable” things when he resumed office in 2015, Punch reports.
In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he was quoted as saying it was by only God’s grace Nigeria survived. He said:
Some of the things I saw here were unbelievable. I still shudder and wonder how a country can survive under such abuses. It is only by an act of God that we survived.
I can never forget your sacrifices and I am grateful for all. You never gave up when things were bleak, and we needed to survive. I can’t express my gratitude enough.
In spite of the environment you found yourself, you kept believing and pushing. Some of you were really exposed to risks. My consolation is that you voluntarily threw in your lot with me.
Some of you exposed yourself so much, and I knew it. I urge you to still stick to your principled ways of doing things and our country will be the better for it.
Share This Post on Facebook!
Related Articles
[Music] Objayz – FIA (Davido’s Cover)
by Makinde! 58 mins ago1 Fast rising Sensational Afro hip hop musician Objayz (Deflying Bhanjy) drops this hot Jam which is a cover of Davido’s Hit
So Sad! Former SSA To Bayelsa Governor Found Dead In His Hotel Room
by Seun 50 mins ago0 A former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development,Torukori Nasko Egei is dead. According to reports, the married
Fuel Scarcity: See The Alarming Price Of Petrol Per Litre At Black Market Rate
Fuel scarcity continued to make life unbearable for Nigerians on Friday, with black marketers exploiting the situation to sell petrol at exorbitant prices. Reports across the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!
The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
Florida mom collapses as she learns her son, 8, was shot dead
A woman who said she was the mother of Rashid Cunningham, 8, lost her footing as she learned the child had been shot and killed
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man catches wife naked on neighbour’s bed
A man, Everisto Gwekwerere, got the shock of his life after finding his wife stark naked in another man’s bedroom on his arrival. Gwekwerere was dragged to
PDP House of Representatives member defects to APC
Another member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Raphael Igbokwe has defected to the All Progressives Congress on the floor of the House of Representatives.Mr. Igbokwe first
Hon. Tony Nwulu Stays In PDP, Debunks Claims Of Defecting To APC
By Chris Onuoha Hon. Tony Nwulu, the House of Representative Member, representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency in Lagos state has debunked much circulated political propaganda, recently driven by
Police arraign couple for sexual assault, torture of maid
Samson Folarin The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a tyre dealer, Mr. Chigozie Ezeofor, and his wife, Mrs. Isioma Ezeofor, for alleged physical and sexual
Pastor docked for allegedly duping worshipper of N1.1m
A 40-year-old man, Femi Adewale, was on Thursday arraigned before Chief Magistrate B. B. Adebowale of an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly collecting
Ekweremadu salutes President Buhari at 75
By Henry Umoru ABUJA—DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday. In a goodwill message by his Special Adviser, Media,
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
Post Your Comment below: >>