So Sad! Former SSA To Bayelsa Governor Found Dead In His Hotel Room

by Seun 50 mins ago0 A former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development,Torukori Nasko Egei is dead. According to reports, the married man and a father of two was found dead on Friday in a room at Aridolf Resort Wellness And Spa, Yenagoa, Bayelsa. The circumstances surrounding his death is yet to be ascertained. Details later…

Share This Post on Facebook!



Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.





About the Author: Ada McPepple



