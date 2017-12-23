by Seun ago0
A former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development,Torukori Nasko Egei is dead.
According to reports, the married man and a father of two was found dead on Friday in a room at Aridolf Resort Wellness And Spa, Yenagoa, Bayelsa. The circumstances surrounding his death is yet to be ascertained.
Details later…
Share This Post on Facebook!
Related Articles
[Music] Objayz – FIA (Davido’s Cover)
by Makinde! 58 mins ago1 Fast rising Sensational Afro hip hop musician Objayz (Deflying Bhanjy) drops this hot Jam which is a cover of Davido’s Hit
So Sad! Former SSA To Bayelsa Governor Found Dead In His Hotel Room
by Seun 50 mins ago0 A former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development,Torukori Nasko Egei is dead. According to reports, the married
Fuel Scarcity: See The Alarming Price Of Petrol Per Litre At Black Market Rate
Fuel scarcity continued to make life unbearable for Nigerians on Friday, with black marketers exploiting the situation to sell petrol at exorbitant prices. Reports across the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event
A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event. Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body
Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign chief has been arrested by EFCC
How was $48,485,127 was transferred from the accounts of Nigeria to Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)? Dr. Ngozi Olojeme, former NSITF chair, was interrogated for hours
Ohanaeze Ndigbo raises alarm over increased checkpoints in Igbo land
- The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised a major concern- The group has condemned the sharp rise in number of security checkpoints
2 farmers reportedly killed during clash with herdsmen
- Fulani herdsmen and farmers clashed in Kebbi over use of a river- Report has it that a court judgement ruled in favour of the
Man slashes flatmate’s manhood over smoking
A man who didn’t like his flatmate’s smoking is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he chopped his penis off. Eduard Assylove, 37, was found
Appeal Court Affirms Conviction Of Ex-Banker
The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal on Monday, December 18, upheld the judgment of the Kano State High Court which convicted and sentenced
Senate defers debates on $1bn Boko Haram fund until 2018
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja There was a mild drama at the Senate on Thursday when President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, deferred the planned debate on the
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>