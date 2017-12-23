[Music] Objayz – FIA (Davido’s Cover)

Fast rising Sensational Afro hip hop musician Objayz (Deflying Bhanjy) drops this hot Jam which is a cover of Davido’s Hit single FIA.

This Multi-talented afro hip hop artist hails from Oye LGA in Ekiti State and based in Lagos.

After lots of successful hit singles like, Osanle, Ipile, Igboro and Runtown’s For Life cover, he decided to drop FIA cover by Davido as his Second to the last single for this year which proves there is more to expect from him.

No doubts that Objayz will be the hottest come 2018. Enjoy!!

Listen & Download “Objayz – FIA (Davido’s Cover)” below:-

https://cldup.com/lLa379N94K.mp3

.

DOWNLOAD MP3

Connect with “Objayz” on Social Media

Twitter ⇒ @deflying_bhanjy

Instagram ⇒ @deflying_bhanjy

Facebook ⇒ @deflying_bhanjy

Share This Post on Facebook!