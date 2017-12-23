Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Nigerian Footballer Arrested In India Over Hard Drugs (Photo)



Posted by Seun on December 24, 2017 under Naija News


Nigerian footballer has been arrested in India, according to the information gathered from a source, it was revealed that He used to get Rs 5,000 as commission for supplying drugs in Delhi and Rs 15,000 for Punjab and Chandigarh.

Chimezie started coming to Punjab and Chandigarh to make more money. He used his two-wheeler so that he could not be caught,” said the STF official.

Chimezie is a football player in Nigeria and is suffering from a serious ailment. His visa had also expired around two years ago. He also told the STF that he used to work for the Delhi-based Nigerian drug mafia.


