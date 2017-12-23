Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

[Music] Kalushia – Pray For Me (Prod. by Slymbeatz)



by OG DEJI ago0

The Multitalented Artiste and Songwriter – Kalushia dishes out yet another banging hit single Titled – Pray For Me.

This is coming as a follow up After his previous popular hit single (Bowl Down).

Pray For Me expresses the yearning and the burning desire of most people in our today’s society with a strong need to succeed in life.

Kalushia went emotional lyrically on the Slymbeatz produced joint Mixed and mastered by Jaystuntz and the professionalism of sensational Lead guitarist Fiokee made it a classic.

Listen & Download “Kalushia – Pray For Me” below:-

.
DOWNLOAD MP3


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 23/12/2017 17:21:00 I Feels Sorry For Manchester City’s Title Rivals – Pep Guardiola

I Feels Sorry For Manchester City’s Title Rivals – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says he feels sorry for Manchester City’s rivals but insists the Premier League title race is not yet over. City are 11 points clear

0 Top News 23/12/2017 17:28:00 Gunmen Kill Woman In Aba For Resisting Kidnap

Gunmen Kill Woman In Aba For Resisting Kidnap

A woman who was simply identified as Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah has reportedly been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Aba, the commercial

0 Top News 23/12/2017 17:43:00 [Video] Late Drama As Leicester City Draw 2-2 Against Manchester United In The Premier League (All Goals Highlights In HD)

[Video] Late Drama As Leicester City Draw 2-2 Against Manchester United In The Premier League (All Goals Highlights In HD)

by OluwaFemi 36 mins ago0 Harry Maguire scored a 95th-minute equaliser as 10-man Leicester snatched a draw in an entertaining encounter against Manchester United, who

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:30:00 A pastor caught in the act � pants down

A pastor caught in the act � pants down

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 25/01/2017 00:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:55:00 What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You

0 Videos 22/01/2017 20:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 10/01/2017 20:26:00 World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)

- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 08:01:00 Everton without ill Rooney against Chelsea

Everton without ill Rooney against Chelsea

In-form forward Wayne Rooney was left out of the Everton squad for their Premier League home game with defending champions Chelsea on Saturday, reportedly due

0 News 21/12/2017 19:16:00 Factional group: Buhari plans to be sole candidate in 2019, says PDP

Factional group: Buhari plans to be sole candidate in 2019, says PDP

John Alechenu, John Ameh, Olusola Fabiyi and Godwin Isenyo The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to be the sole

0 News 22/12/2017 20:26:00 How Uduaghan helped save my life

How Uduaghan helped save my life

By Jesse Ojobor Between 1995 and 1997, I was a steward at Shell Specialist Hospital – Warri, where during nearly every work shift, I would, in

0 News 17/12/2017 18:06:00 Buhari at 75: Osinbajo leads entourage to sing 'happy birthday' song to President

Buhari at 75: Osinbajo leads entourage to sing 'happy birthday' song to President

Buhari at 75 Osinbajo leads entourage to sing 'happy birthday' song to President A ton of congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the President since Saturday,

0 News 22/12/2017 16:00:00 Finance: BITCOIN PLUNGES: Here's what you need to know

Finance: BITCOIN PLUNGES: Here's what you need to know

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 12:56:00 Gunman kills four in Kaduna attack

Gunman kills four in Kaduna attack

No fewer than four people have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

cron