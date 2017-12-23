[Music] Kalushia – Pray For Me (Prod. by Slymbeatz)

by OG DEJI ago0
The Multitalented Artiste and Songwriter – Kalushia dishes out yet another banging hit single Titled – Pray For Me.
This is coming as a follow up After his previous popular hit single (Bowl Down).
Pray For Me expresses the yearning and the burning desire of most people in our today’s society with a strong need to succeed in life.
Kalushia went emotional lyrically on the Slymbeatz produced joint Mixed and mastered by Jaystuntz and the professionalism of sensational Lead guitarist Fiokee made it a classic.
Listen & Download “Kalushia – Pray For Me” below:-
