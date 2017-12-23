[Video] Samino Ft. MistaMaveth – Oluwa Lo Se

by Mcadioh ago0
Exclusive new video from Naija new rising star Samuel Emmanuel a.k.a Samino titled “Oluwa Lo Se” directed by Mr sixx,.
Samino is a singer, writer and also a song composer. Oluwa Lo Se has clear visuals, and tells a story of grass to grace, all achieved through God’s infinite mercies.
Watch & Download “Samino ft MistaMaveth – Oluwa Lo Se” below:-
