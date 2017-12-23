Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[Music] Orwee – For Life



Posted by Makinde! on December 24, 2017


Job Owoicho also known as Orwee wraps up the year with a new record titled “For Life

For life is a groovy rap cut with a catchy chorus. Orwee drops some notable bars, in the process showing off his versatility. For life is mixed by Rotyben.

Hit on the download button to enjoy this soon to be chart topper and don’t forget to leave a comment.

Listen & Download “Orwee – For Life” below:-

Mazi Floss - Akanchawa


Davido – Like Dat

