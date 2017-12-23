Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

A Kidnapper, Chanting Incantation, Spewing Alligator Pepper On Kid’s Head Arrested



A suspected kidnapper was captured while supposedly chanting incantation and hammering alligator pepper onto a toddler ‘ s head.

The 30- year – old man , Tunde Adebiyi , that allegedly tried to hypnotise and kidnap a toddler , was on Friday arraigned within an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate ‘ s Court.

The prosecutor , Kehinde Omosakin , advised the court that the accused had tried to kidnap the minor between December 10 and 11 at No. 25 , Ojo St. , Mushin, a Lagos suburb .

She alleged that the accused had been discovered chanting incantation on the toddler ‘ s head and’d alligator pepper into his mouth that was to hypnotise the toddler .

The offences contravene section 4 of the Anti -Kidnapping Prohibition Law of Lagos State, 2017 .

The magistrate admitted the accused to a bail of N 500 , 000 , with two responsible sureties in like sum.

He, however, adjourned the case until January 15 for mention.


