A Kidnapper, Chanting Incantation, Spewing Alligator Pepper On Kid’s Head Arrested

A suspected kidnapper was captured while supposedly chanting incantation and hammering alligator pepper onto a toddler ‘ s head.
The 30- year – old man , Tunde Adebiyi , that allegedly tried to hypnotise and kidnap a toddler , was on Friday arraigned within an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate ‘ s Court.
The prosecutor , Kehinde Omosakin , advised the court that the accused had tried to kidnap the minor between December 10 and 11 at No. 25 , Ojo St. , Mushin, a Lagos suburb .
She alleged that the accused had been discovered chanting incantation on the toddler ‘ s head and’d alligator pepper into his mouth that was to hypnotise the toddler .
The offences contravene section 4 of the Anti -Kidnapping Prohibition Law of Lagos State, 2017 .
The magistrate admitted the accused to a bail of N 500 , 000 , with two responsible sureties in like sum.
He, however, adjourned the case until January 15 for mention.
