Femi Otedola Attends Rhythm Unplugged With His Trademark Nokia Phones



by Seun ago1


Here he is in 2016

When our eagle eyed photographer spotted Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola clutching his three analogue phones at Rhythm Unplugged in 2016, some of us thought it was a fluke.

Definitely a man worth close to billion dollars can afford to buy any toy he wants. But it appears the man prefers his regular old GSM phones.

And here he is again last night.

Notice the consistency? It must be one of the rules billionaires follow: buy expensive yachts and jets and mansions but don’t worry about things like smartphones.


