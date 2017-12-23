[Video] Late Drama As Leicester City Draw 2-2 Against Manchester United In The Premier League (All Goals Highlights In HD)

Harry Maguire scored a 95th-minute equaliser as 10-man Leicester snatched a draw in an entertaining encounter against Manchester United, who are now 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Marc Albrighton whipped a cross over the United defence to the arriving Maguire, who side-footed the ball past David de Gea from close range.

United had looked set to take all three points after Juan Mata’s double had seen them recover from Jamie Vardy’s opener, while substitute Daniel Amartey was sent off for the home side 16 minutes and nine seconds after coming after two bookings in four minutes.

City, who earlier beat Bournemouth 4-0, now have the biggest points gap between first and second place at Christmas in English top-flight history.

You Can Watch & Download The Goals Highlights Below:

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD THE GOALS HIGHLIGHTS VIDEO

Share This Post on Facebook!