Gunmen Kill Woman In Aba For Resisting Kidnap

A woman who was simply identified as Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah has reportedly been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.
The Nation learnt that the incident happened in front of the residential quarters of late Morah, an indigene of Abatete, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State at about 7pm on Wednesday.
Sources around the area told our reporter that the woman was coming home from her husband’s gas plant along Aba-Umuahia-Enugu Expressway when some men wielding guns ordered her out of her car.
It was learnt that the gunmen who were already waiting for late Mrs. Morah ordered her to enter her car in an attempt to drive off with her, but she resisted them.
A security source who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the gunmen angered by late Morah’s resistance to be taken away, shot her and later drove away with the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) she was driving.
The source said that efforts were on to track down the gunmen as they have launched a manhunt on the hoodlums.
The family of the victim, until the time of this report is yet to be contacted for comments. But a source close to the family disclosed that the woman died few minutes after she was shot as a result of the blood she lost.
The source stated that the woman was planning to travel to the village this weekend and had just gone to the market some days before the unfortunate incident to shop few things that she would would be travelling home with.
However, residents of Aba and its environs have called on the State Commissioner of Police, the 14Brigade Commander and heads of various security agencies in the state to brace up to insecurity that is raising its ugly heads in the state in recent times.
They lamented the increase in kidnapping of persons and rate of armed robbery incidents within the city center and its environs especially within the festive period, stressing that the situation could deteriorate if not checked and nipped in the bud by the security agencies.
Share This Post on Facebook!
Related Articles
I Feels Sorry For Manchester City’s Title Rivals – Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says he feels sorry for Manchester City’s rivals but insists the Premier League title race is not yet over. City are 11 points clear
Gunmen Kill Woman In Aba For Resisting Kidnap
A woman who was simply identified as Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah has reportedly been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Aba, the commercial
[Video] Late Drama As Leicester City Draw 2-2 Against Manchester United In The Premier League (All Goals Highlights In HD)
by OluwaFemi 36 mins ago0 Harry Maguire scored a 95th-minute equaliser as 10-man Leicester snatched a draw in an entertaining encounter against Manchester United, who
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH
Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church
Angry Mortuary Workers Storm Cemetery, Seize Corpse Over Balance Payment. Photos/Video
This is serious. There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery in Ghana on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a man who works in
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
Most Read NewsView all posts
N6TRN oil revenue leakage: House Committee threatens to arrest 7CEOs
…‘They owe FG $400m (N144billion)’ By Udeme Akpan THE House of Representatives Adhoc Committee, investigating oil and gas revenue leakages in Nigeria – which is estimated to
Innoson withdraws charges filed against GTB, EFCC at Lagos High Court
- Innoson on Friday withdrew an ex parte application filed against EFCC and GTB- The application was withdrawn after the lawyer to GTB showed up
Futa don develops device for soil study, sustainability
By Oboh Agbonkhese Professor Seth Manuwa has disclosed that the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA’s Department of Agriculture and Environmental Engineering, under his supervision, has
We can’t be intimidated by your arrests, muscling; Secondus tells Buhari
…promises transparent primaries for all pollsNational Chairman of the Peoples Democractic Party, (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus Thursday boasted that members of the opposition party
‘Father Christmas’ dies in Italy during school party
Pasquale Pagano, 45, who dressed in a Father Christmas costume, collapsed and died on Friday while giving out presents at a Christmas party in a
Buhari sends message to Pope Francis after discovering they both share same birthday
- President Muhammadu Buhari and Pope Francis both share same birthday- This year, while Buhari celebrated 75, the Pope clocked 81- Buhari congratulated the leader
Most Watched Movies
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Post Your Comment below: >>