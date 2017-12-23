Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

I Feels Sorry For Manchester City's Title Rivals – Pep Guardiola



Pep Guardiola says he feels sorry for Manchester City’s rivals but insists the Premier League title race is not yet over.

City are 11 points clear at the top of the table ahead of Saturday’s game against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium and are looking to extend their record-breaking winning run to 17 matches.

Asked if he felt sympathy for the other teams in the top six, Guardiola said: “Of course. Did you listen to me in the 18 months I have been here? Not a bad word have I said about my opponents.

“United and Chelsea are making enough points to be champions. Chelsea have played ten, won eight, drawn one and lost just one. Those are numbers to be champions.

“United are the same. They are having an amazing season. That is why I say it is not over.

“It is not over because one draw or loss could change things and we still aren’t halfway through. I have a lot of respect for the others.”

City’s 16-match winning streak in the Premier League began with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth in August although they needed a 97th-minute winner from Raheem Sterling to take all three points.

Guardiola accepts the run will come to an end one day but he is hoping it will not be for a while yet. “We are going to fight to continue to be unbeaten,” he added.

“That is going to happen, we will be beaten. But we are going to fight to be unbeaten.

“There is no doubt that about that because of the way we played at Leicester, the way we played against Tottenham and Swansea. The players showed me they are still hungry to win another game.”


