REVEALED! Motorists To Pay More Cash At Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi Link Bridge From This Date…

Posted by OluwaFemi on December 24, 2017 under Naija News
The Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced that from January 1, 2018, motorists using the toll gate at the Victoria Island end of the Lekki-Epe expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge would have to pay more.
Currently, cars are levied N120, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) N150 and commercial buses N80 at the toll gate, while cars pay N250 and SUVs, N300 at the bridge.
However, speaking at a press conference in Lagos, LCC’s Managing Director, Mohammed Hassan, made it known that the charges were no longer sustainable as a result of the “current business realities and increasing cost of operation”.
“Since the commencement of tolling in December 2011, the toll tariffs had remained the same despite the continuous increase in the cost of operations to ensure that the toll plazas and the road infrastructure are well maintained,” he said.
“The toll review has also become necessary to enable the company meet its loan obligations to its local and foreign lenders, considering the fact that foreign exchange rates have continued to increase astronomically in the last couple of years.
“LCC cannot continue to operate or provide the services required from us if we do not review the toll tariffs”.
What Is Your Honest Opinion About This Move?
Comment Below!
Share This Post on Facebook!
No Comments Yet
NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.
Go Back To The Top
Mazi Floss - Akanchawa
Davido – Like Dat
Related Articles
Premier League! Harry Kane Scores Hat-trick As Tottenham Thrash Burnley 3-0
Burnley boss Sean Dyche said Harry Kane transforms Tottenham from a “good to a really good side” after the striker equalled Alan Shearer’s record for
‘Childish Errors, Joke Chances’- Angry Jose Mourinho Speaks After Man United Draw Against Leicester City
Jose Mourinho criticised Manchester United’s “childish” errors as his team fell further behind leaders Manchester City after conceding a 94th-minute equaliser from Harry Maguire at
Premier League! You Should See What Arsenal Boss Wenger Told His Players That Spurred Comeback Against Liverpool
Arsenal defender, Hector Bellerin, has said that manager Arsene Wenger’s half-time team talk, inspired their comeback in Friday’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates. The
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Couple with 'miracle' pregnancy in moving marriage proposal
Carina Marshall and her partner Kieran Morris were told before Christmas that they had lost their baby, and discovered recently that there was a surviving
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
Most Read NewsView all posts
NPFL: Lobi Stars ready for 2017/2018 season- Club official
Mr Mike Idoko, the Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club has expressed the team’s readiness for the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season
Pope urges loyalty, condemns `betrayers’ in Vatican bureaucracy
People serving in the Vatican’s bureaucracy should be loyal to the pope and avoid conspiracies and “little cliques,’’ Pope Francis said in a pre-Christmas address
Fireworks during Christmas not scriptural – Clergymen
A clergyman, Jonathan Olaoye, has described the throwing of firecrackers by youths during Christmas festival as mere fun rather than being scriptural. Olaoye of the Christ
Pulse List: 5 ways to celebrate new year's eve in Lagos
Pulse List 5 ways to celebrate new year's eve in Lagos Here are our picks for the most memorable ways to spend New Year's Eve in Lagos. Published:
Catalan separatists win absolute parliamentary majority
Catalan separatists won a crucial snap poll Thursday, plunging their region into further uncertainty after a failed independence bid rattled Europe and triggered Spain’s worst
Most Watched Movies
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Unknown Ceo
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Post Your Comment below: >>