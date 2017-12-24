TENSION As PDP Loses 1,500 Members To APC In Lagos

No fewer than 1,500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State weekend defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.
The new defectors were led by a PDP chieftain in the Local Government, Mr. Fola Mosaku, and four councillorship candidates of the party in the July 22 council polls in the state.
Receiving the defectors, Olusola Sokunle, who represents Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, cited the performance of the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and the leadership style of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, as reasons for their defection.
DAILY POST had reported that Sokunle, who was elected into the House of Assembly on the platform of the PDP, had in February, along with six other lawmakers, defected to the ruling party on the floor of the House.
Sokunle, while receiving them, said, “The APC is a party to belong to; (it’s a party) where our political aspirations can be met. So, endeavour to frequently attend political meetings in your wards.
“Let us thank Governor Ambode for giving Oshodi a facelift. More projects are still on the way. The door is still open for other interested PDP members to join us.”
He said that the APC-led government had performed beyond expectations, with various development projects executed in different parts of the state.
Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mosaku said, “We dumped the PDP for the APC because of the performance of Sokunle.
“We are also motivated by the performance of the APC-led government in Lagos; we will not do a U-turn and return to the PDP.”
