Fuel Scarcity Whala! See Why NNPC Staffs Have Canceled Their Christmas Holiday

Staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), have cancelled their Christmas holiday, in a bid to ensure the lingering fuel scarcity is curtailed.
This was revealed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.
Ahmad tweeted on Saturday night: “Had a long conversation with the GMD @NNPCgroup, @DrMKBaru earlier, so many NNPC staff canceled their holidays and now working round the clock to see this biting #FuelScarcity is solved. They are coming up with a lasting solution.”
He also disclosed that Buhari was meeting with the General Manager of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, over the matter.
NNPC in a press statement, said it has intensified efforts to flood the market with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products.
A statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said already, six major marketers: Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the Country.
