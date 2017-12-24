Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

KUDOS! Police Finally Dismiss Sergeant Accused Of Killing Man In Kogi



A police officer, Sgt Akpa James accused of killing one Ohimi Ojima in Ajaokuta Local Government Kogi State has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

Sgt James before his dismissal was formerly attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU), Zone 8, Lokoja.

According to a statement signed by the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP William Aya, on Saturday, it was alleged that the deceased Ohimi Ojima had an argument with the security men in Ajaokuta Steel Company when he was ordered to make a u-turn to the direction of the road where he was coming from, as that was the only accessible road to Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL).

Aya said “The victim insisted and went to an extent of attempting disarming the Sergeant and was fatally injured in the process; while being rushed to ASCL Hospital Ajaokuta he gave up the ghost.

“The Sergeant has been arrested, detained, tried in orderly room, dismissed from the Force and will be charged to Court for prosecution at the end of the proceedings.”

The PPRO also debunked media report that the deceased was the younger brother to the Executive Governor of Kogi State.

His words “The attention of Kogi State Command has been drawn to the baseless and unfounded reports from some sections of the media on the case of alleged Culpable Homicide committed by one Sgt Akpa James.

“The Command wishes to state categorically clear that, the Sergeant is attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU), Zone 8, Lokoja and not Police Mobile Force (PMF) as reported.

“Furthermore, the report reads that the deceased one Ohimi Ojima is a younger brother to the Executive Governor of Kogi State which is also false in its entirety. The victim hailed from Ibaji Local Government of Kogi State.

“The Command urges members of the public to always confirm the true nature of incidents before sending such to social media or any other platform, so as not to mislead the good people of the State.”


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 01:12:00 Premier League! Harry Kane Scores Hat-trick As Tottenham Thrash Burnley 3-0

Premier League! Harry Kane Scores Hat-trick As Tottenham Thrash Burnley 3-0

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said Harry Kane transforms Tottenham from a “good to a really good side” after the striker equalled Alan Shearer’s record for

0 Top News 24/12/2017 01:17:00 ‘Childish Errors, Joke Chances’- Angry Jose Mourinho Speaks After Man United Draw Against Leicester City

‘Childish Errors, Joke Chances’- Angry Jose Mourinho Speaks After Man United Draw Against Leicester City

Jose Mourinho criticised Manchester United’s “childish” errors as his team fell further behind leaders Manchester City after conceding a 94th-minute equaliser from Harry Maguire at

0 Top News 24/12/2017 01:21:00 Premier League! You Should See What Arsenal Boss Wenger Told His Players That Spurred Comeback Against Liverpool

Premier League! You Should See What Arsenal Boss Wenger Told His Players That Spurred Comeback Against Liverpool

Arsenal defender, Hector Bellerin, has said that manager Arsene Wenger’s half-time team talk, inspired their comeback in Friday’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates. The

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 22/01/2017 20:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 03/02/2017 00:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:48:00 [Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode

[Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode

by Mcadioh 31 mins ago0 DMW’s Official disc jockey DJ ECool is here with the visuals to his smash single released a while back titled

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:18:00 Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 02:59:00 Man threatens to kill step-sister over late father’s property

Man threatens to kill step-sister over late father’s property

By Chisom Unachukwu Lagos—A 57-year-old man, Abiodun Afolabi, who allegedly threatened to kill his step-sister, Maria Afolabi, over their father’s property was, yesterday, arraigned before an Igbosere

0 News 20/12/2017 12:24:00 What are the best little bride hairstyles in Nigeria?

What are the best little bride hairstyles in Nigeria?

A wedding is a special event and a lot of attention is paid to the hairstyle and the dress. What are the best little bride

0 News 22/12/2017 02:51:00 Miss Nigeria 2017: Miss Adamawa emerges winner of legendary pageant

Miss Nigeria 2017: Miss Adamawa emerges winner of legendary pageant

'); }else{

0 News 19/12/2017 17:11:00 Politics: Sarah Sanders and Democratic lawmaker exchange blows on Twitter

Politics: Sarah Sanders and Democratic lawmaker exchange blows on Twitter

Politics Sarah Sanders and Democratic lawmaker exchange blows on Twitter Published: 19.12.2017 , Refreshed: 57 minutes ago David Choi An erroneous tweet from The Hill sparked a feud between

0 News 23/12/2017 04:00:00 Tech: The UK government needs more than tough words to get Facebook and Twitter to cough up Russia evidence (FB, TWTR)

Tech: The UK government needs more than tough words to get Facebook and Twitter to cough up Russia evidence (FB, TWTR)

'); }else{

0 News 22/12/2017 08:07:00 PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over Niger Delta Inter-ministerial meeting

PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over Niger Delta Inter-ministerial meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday presided over the Niger Delta Inter-ministerial meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photos: Novo Isioro (Visited 1 times, 1 visits

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron