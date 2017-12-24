KUDOS! Police Finally Dismiss Sergeant Accused Of Killing Man In Kogi

A police officer, Sgt Akpa James accused of killing one Ohimi Ojima in Ajaokuta Local Government Kogi State has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.
Sgt James before his dismissal was formerly attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU), Zone 8, Lokoja.
According to a statement signed by the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP William Aya, on Saturday, it was alleged that the deceased Ohimi Ojima had an argument with the security men in Ajaokuta Steel Company when he was ordered to make a u-turn to the direction of the road where he was coming from, as that was the only accessible road to Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL).
Aya said “The victim insisted and went to an extent of attempting disarming the Sergeant and was fatally injured in the process; while being rushed to ASCL Hospital Ajaokuta he gave up the ghost.
“The Sergeant has been arrested, detained, tried in orderly room, dismissed from the Force and will be charged to Court for prosecution at the end of the proceedings.”
The PPRO also debunked media report that the deceased was the younger brother to the Executive Governor of Kogi State.
His words “The attention of Kogi State Command has been drawn to the baseless and unfounded reports from some sections of the media on the case of alleged Culpable Homicide committed by one Sgt Akpa James.
“The Command wishes to state categorically clear that, the Sergeant is attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU), Zone 8, Lokoja and not Police Mobile Force (PMF) as reported.
“Furthermore, the report reads that the deceased one Ohimi Ojima is a younger brother to the Executive Governor of Kogi State which is also false in its entirety. The victim hailed from Ibaji Local Government of Kogi State.
“The Command urges members of the public to always confirm the true nature of incidents before sending such to social media or any other platform, so as not to mislead the good people of the State.”
