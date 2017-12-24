El Clasico! Barcelona Boss Valverde Speaks On Beating Real Madrid, Title Race

by OluwaFemi ago0
Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has said it would be too earlier to see his side as the LaLiga winners.
Barcelona defeated LiLiga champions, Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Speaking after the match, Valverde said they were able to overcome Zinedine Zidane’s side before his team imposed themselves in the second half of the game.
He told reporters, “They pressed us very high and it forced us to play long.
“We couldn’t play as we are used to. It was an open game with no side in command, but in the second-half we managed to impose our control on the game.
“Our intention is that no one beats us.
“Winning points is extremely difficult and losing them is easy. There is a long way to go.”
Share This Post on Facebook!
Related Articles
Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, Others Ready For Celebrity Housemate Show
Popular entertainers, including Yomi Fash Lanso, Muma Gee, Doris Simon and Ruggedman, are set to slug it out for one month in a reality show
15-Year Old Housewife Murders Her Husband, His Brother
Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Others The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old housewife, identified as Daushiya Abdullahi.According to
Trump Slams Nigerians For Not Returning To Their ‘Huts’ After Seeing America
President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike
This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]
Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Most Read NewsView all posts
Finland celebrates 100th independence in Nigeria
By Vera Samuel Anyagafu and Prince Okafor In line with its bilateral relationship with Nigeria, Finland has celebrated its 100th year Independence anniversary in Nigeria. Along with
Praiz narrates his encounter with SARS – “The Govt. has failed us, endless hardship. Police needs deep reform”
Nigerian musical artiste, Praiz, went to his Instagram page to write on his encounter with SARS officials that stopped him around Ajah.
Double registration: Don’t drag Buhari into your shame, Faleke warns Bello
By Emman Ovuakporie ABUJA—Deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2015 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, James Abiodun Faleke, has advised the state
Woman needs N10m for corrective surgery
Bukola Adebayo These are not the best of times for Bunmi Etefia. After two surgeries to remove a tumour that almost claimed her life in 2016,
Five LASTMA officials arrested for extortion
Samson Folarin No fewer than five officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from some motorists in the
Sweet Sensation to thrill children at Xmas party
By Destiny Eseaga lagos—THE yearly children’s Christmas party organized by Sweet Sensation, a leading brand in quick service restaurant in conjunction with Coca Cola will hold
Most Watched Movies
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Under My Roof 2
Starring; Angela Okorie
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>