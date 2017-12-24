Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

El Clasico! Barcelona Boss Valverde Speaks On Beating Real Madrid, Title Race



by OluwaFemi ago0

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has said it would be too earlier to see his side as the LaLiga winners.

Barcelona defeated LiLiga champions, Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Valverde said they were able to overcome Zinedine Zidane’s side before his team imposed themselves in the second half of the game.

He told reporters, “They pressed us very high and it forced us to play long.

“We couldn’t play as we are used to. It was an open game with no side in command, but in the second-half we managed to impose our control on the game.

“Our intention is that no one beats us.

“Winning points is extremely difficult and losing them is easy. There is a long way to go.”


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 02:38:00 Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, Others Ready For Celebrity Housemate Show

Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, Others Ready For Celebrity Housemate Show

Popular entertainers, including Yomi Fash Lanso, Muma Gee, Doris Simon and Ruggedman, are set to slug it out for one month in a reality show

0 Top News 24/12/2017 02:48:00 15-Year Old Housewife Murders Her Husband, His Brother

15-Year Old Housewife Murders Her Husband, His Brother

Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Others The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old housewife, identified as Daushiya Abdullahi.According to

0 Top News 24/12/2017 02:53:00 Trump Slams Nigerians For Not Returning To Their ‘Huts’ After Seeing America

Trump Slams Nigerians For Not Returning To Their ‘Huts’ After Seeing America

President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:14:00 Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:13:00 Body contortionist

Body contortionist

0 Videos 21/01/2017 01:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:58:00 Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 12:16:00 Finland celebrates 100th independence in Nigeria

Finland celebrates 100th independence in Nigeria

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu and Prince Okafor In line with its bilateral relationship with Nigeria, Finland has celebrated its 100th year Independence anniversary in Nigeria. Along with

0 News 20/12/2017 05:32:00 Praiz narrates his encounter with SARS – “The Govt. has failed us, endless hardship. Police needs deep reform”

Praiz narrates his encounter with SARS – “The Govt. has failed us, endless hardship. Police needs deep reform”

Nigerian musical artiste, Praiz, went to his Instagram page to write on his encounter with SARS officials that stopped him around Ajah.

0 News 20/12/2017 02:10:00 Double registration: Don’t drag Buhari into your shame, Faleke warns Bello

Double registration: Don’t drag Buhari into your shame, Faleke warns Bello

By Emman Ovuakporie ABUJA—Deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2015 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, James Abiodun Faleke, has advised the state

0 News 20/12/2017 18:08:00 Woman needs N10m for corrective surgery

Woman needs N10m for corrective surgery

Bukola Adebayo These are not the best of times for Bunmi Etefia. After two surgeries to remove a tumour that almost claimed her life in 2016,

0 News 17/12/2017 18:08:00 Five LASTMA officials arrested for extortion

Five LASTMA officials arrested for extortion

Samson Folarin No fewer than five officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from some motorists in the

0 News 20/12/2017 16:20:00 Sweet Sensation to thrill children at Xmas party

Sweet Sensation to thrill children at Xmas party

By Destiny Eseaga lagos—THE yearly children’s Christmas party organized by Sweet Sensation, a leading brand in quick service restaurant in conjunction with Coca Cola will hold

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:57:00 Love Me Please

Love Me Please

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron