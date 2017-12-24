‘Poverty Led Me To Sell My Kidney In Malaysia’ – Young Edo Man Confesses

Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Others





A young Edo man has narrated how poverty led him to sell his kidney for N15million in Malaysia.

The young man identified simply as Abu said he left the shores of Nigeria to Kuala Lumpur in 2008 in search of greener pastures. While there he met some Malaysians, who sold the idea of selling one of his kidneys for cash.

One of Abu’s associates, Sam Otarumene, who spoke with NewTelegraph said Abu was then introduced to some medical agents in Malaysia reassured him that he would not die, giving him further details about the “business.”

He was told he could survive on one kidney and was also assured that he had nothing to lose. Within a few days, some tests were conducted on him, and his organs were certified healthy,” Otarumene said. When Abu completed his test he was allegedly told they would pay him Malaysian Ninggit, which would amount to N20million when completed. The agents however insisted on receiving 25 per cent of the money as a fee to cover his post-surgery recovery expenses.

Otarumene continued saying they all signed an agreement; himself, the agent and the family of the benefitting patient before the operation. The agreement was a major requirement before the hospital accepted to perform the surgery.

On a Friday in February of 2009 Abu’s kidney was harvested. He llegedly received the money and returned to Nigeria upon recovery.

When he returned in 2010, he told some of friends about the “business,” and invested his money into a private business.

Abu built a storey building in Irua, then started working with some politicians,” the associate mentioned earlier said.

Otanumene, also refused that newsmen speak with Abu as the action was a guarded secret because Abu only revealed it to a few of his associates.

He however showed newsmen a video of Abu spraying cash when a local musician described as Emperor Wadada, celebrated his 25 years on stage last year.

Otanumene also revealed that Abu is now married with children and living happily by following his dietary instructions.

He further said contrary to reports of organ theft, many Nigerians sell their kidney for a fee, adding only a few fell victim to organ theft.

