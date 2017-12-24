‘Poverty Led Me To Sell My Kidney In Malaysia’ – Young Edo Man Confesses

Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Others
A young Edo man has narrated how poverty led him to sell his kidney for N15million in Malaysia.
The young man identified simply as Abu said he left the shores of Nigeria to Kuala Lumpur in 2008 in search of greener pastures. While there he met some Malaysians, who sold the idea of selling one of his kidneys for cash.
One of Abu’s associates, Sam Otarumene, who spoke with NewTelegraph said Abu was then introduced to some medical agents in Malaysia reassured him that he would not die, giving him further details about the “business.”
He was told he could survive on one kidney and was also assured that he had nothing to lose. Within a few days, some tests were conducted on him, and his organs were certified healthy,” Otarumene said.
When Abu completed his test he was allegedly told they would pay him Malaysian Ninggit, which would amount to N20million when completed. The agents however insisted on receiving 25 per cent of the money as a fee to cover his post-surgery recovery expenses.
Otarumene continued saying they all signed an agreement; himself, the agent and the family of the benefitting patient before the operation. The agreement was a major requirement before the hospital accepted to perform the surgery.
On a Friday in February of 2009 Abu’s kidney was harvested. He llegedly received the money and returned to Nigeria upon recovery.
When he returned in 2010, he told some of friends about the “business,” and invested his money into a private business.
Abu built a storey building in Irua, then started working with some politicians,” the associate mentioned earlier said.
Otanumene, also refused that newsmen speak with Abu as the action was a guarded secret because Abu only revealed it to a few of his associates.
He however showed newsmen a video of Abu spraying cash when a local musician described as Emperor Wadada, celebrated his 25 years on stage last year.
Otanumene also revealed that Abu is now married with children and living happily by following his dietary instructions.
He further said contrary to reports of organ theft, many Nigerians sell their kidney for a fee, adding only a few fell victim to organ theft.
Share This Post on Facebook!
One Response
NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.
Go Back To The Top
Mazi Floss - Akanchawa
Davido – Like Dat
Related Articles
Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, Others Ready For Celebrity Housemate Show
Popular entertainers, including Yomi Fash Lanso, Muma Gee, Doris Simon and Ruggedman, are set to slug it out for one month in a reality show
15-Year Old Housewife Murders Her Husband, His Brother
Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Others The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old housewife, identified as Daushiya Abdullahi.According to
Trump Slams Nigerians For Not Returning To Their ‘Huts’ After Seeing America
President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having S-x’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video
Couples Caught ‘Having S-x’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu": Watch episode 2 of Nigerian animated series
Anthill Studios has released the second episode of its 13-episode animated series, "Adventures of Lola and Chuchu. In episode two titled "Let's Do This," Lola and
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman
A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
Arrests made in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow
Seven people arrested in Dagestan on suspicion future ISIS attacks in Moscow during New Year's Eve.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Woman in court over alleged child abuse
A 39-year-old woman, Ada Ananaba, who allegedly inflicted injury on an 11-year-old girl through beating, was on Monday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The
Arsenal want Iwobi to sign new deal before World Cup
Arsenal are locked in talks with Alex Iwobi about a new contract despite him only signing a deal last year. IwobiThe Gunners are desperate to agree
Wow! Top 10 biggest and tallest churches in the world
Among Christian communities, there is a constant dispute of who will build the largest and most beautiful church, many of which become architectural masterpieces attracting
Stop Using President Buhari’s To Cover Your Double Registration-Faleke Advises Kogi Governor
James Faleke, All Progressives Action Congress (APC) gubernatorial running mate in the 2015 election in Kogi State, has advised the state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello,
178 gas flare sites: Reps urge DPR to enforce use of meters
By Udeme Akpan abuja—THE House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating revenue leakages in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, has asked the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR,
Sports: The world's greatest cyclocrosser explains the extraordinary work ethic that helped him dominate one of Europe's toughest sports and become an ambassador for the US's only billion-dollar bike company
Belgium's Sven Nys is the greatest cyclocross rider of all time. He told Business Insider he attributes his 140 victories and world titles to
Most Watched Movies
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Post Your Comment below: >>