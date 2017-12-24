Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos



by Tope Delano ago1

Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy, is all shades of stunning in a new photoshoot recently shoot.

The young DJ, wowed in a shimmery all red ensemble for her session with ace photographer Kelechi Amade.

More below;


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 02:38:00 Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, Others Ready For Celebrity Housemate Show

Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, Others Ready For Celebrity Housemate Show

Popular entertainers, including Yomi Fash Lanso, Muma Gee, Doris Simon and Ruggedman, are set to slug it out for one month in a reality show

0 Top News 24/12/2017 02:48:00 15-Year Old Housewife Murders Her Husband, His Brother

15-Year Old Housewife Murders Her Husband, His Brother

Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Others The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old housewife, identified as Daushiya Abdullahi.According to

0 Top News 24/12/2017 02:53:00 Trump Slams Nigerians For Not Returning To Their ‘Huts’ After Seeing America

Trump Slams Nigerians For Not Returning To Their ‘Huts’ After Seeing America

President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:09:00 TWI Soup and Trump

TWI Soup and Trump

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:02:00 Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis

Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis

The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/12/2017 06:37:00 Cassava Republic: Nigeria turns the page on literary past

Cassava Republic: Nigeria turns the page on literary past

Mention Nigerian literature and the first names likely to spring to mind are Chinua Achebe, the author of “Things Fall Apart”, or the venerable Nobel

0 News 20/12/2017 06:11:00 Army denies burning houses in Benue communities after colonel’s killing

Army denies burning houses in Benue communities after colonel’s killing

John Charles, Makurdi Military authority on Wednesday denied the invasion of Katsina Ala communities in Benue State where several houses were burnt on Monday. According to the

0 News 19/12/2017 19:44:00 Air Peace blames power failure for flight delays

Air Peace blames power failure for flight delays

Air Peace has attributed the delay and cancellation of some its flights on Monday and Tuesday to a power surge at the General Aviation Terminal

0 News 22/12/2017 03:07:00 Fraud alert in NNPC as 'ghost companies' lift crude oil worth N1.1trn in 10 months

Fraud alert in NNPC as 'ghost companies' lift crude oil worth N1.1trn in 10 months

- Another major controversy is brewing in the Nigerian oil sector- Some unknown companies are said to be benefiting from the rot in the system-

0 News 17/12/2017 21:23:00 Nigerian women wrestlers shine in S’Africa

Nigerian women wrestlers shine in S’Africa

Idris Adesina Nigeria ended  the 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in South Africa on Sunday with  one gold, two silver and one bronze. Five wrestlers Kemasuodei Dressman,

0 News 21/12/2017 13:10:00 Pochettino defends Kane, Alli after ugly fouls

Pochettino defends Kane, Alli after ugly fouls

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says there was no malice behind the ugly tackles made by Harry Kane and Dele Alli during last week’s heavy defeat

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

cron