Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Others
The Katsina State Police Command on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old housewife, identified as Daushiya Abdullahi.
According to reports, the said Daushiya, was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and his brother by poisoning their food.
The state’s police chief confirming the sad incident said the suspect, who resides at Dan-Nayaki Village in Bakori LGA, allegedly laced the rice and beans she cooked for her husband, Saminu Usman, with poison.
Usman and his brother, upon eating the food died shortly after. However someone else, who ate out of the poisoned meal, did survive, police also confirm.
15-Year Old Housewife Murders Her Husband, His Brother
