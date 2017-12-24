Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, Others Ready For Celebrity Housemate Show

Popular entertainers, including Yomi Fash Lanso, Muma Gee, Doris Simon and Ruggedman, are set to slug it out for one month in a reality show tagged, Celebrity Housemates, which is aimed at bringing fun and entertainment to viewers.

According to the executive producer, Kemi Otegbede, the show would go a long way to highlight the Nigerian cultures and provide entertainment.

“The theme of the reality show is Convergence of Culture, Lifestyle and Entertainment. It is a break from the norm. We want to celebrate and reward our entrainment icons. We are using this show to converge the Nigerian cultural values with the ideal lifestyle of celebrities in an educating and exciting way,” she said.

Other housemates who are billed to be a part of the show are Emmanuel Ikubese, Funky Mallam, Ada Ameh, Eniola Badmus, Bolanle Ninalowo, Fredrick Leonard and Ogenna Ekwubiri.

Sponsored by Flyfor Value, the organisers said the last man standing would win a cash prize of N7m, while the runners-up will be rewarded with cash prizes and endorsement deals.

