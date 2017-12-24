Shade!!! See How Maje Ayida Came For Toke Makinwa On Instagram

Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment



Few hours after media girl Toke Makinwa took to social media to rveal that she almost slept with Man Not Hot crooner Big Shaq, at the Rhythm Unplugged concert 2 nights ago, Maje came at her.

The fitness guru, posted a video of himself training playing the same song ‘Mans Not Hot’ in the background.

Watch below;

