Nigerian Couple Cry Out Over Threats To Forcibly Circumcise Their Daughters

A couple based in Warri, have cried out over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their daughters.
The husband Value Onehireba Ewansubhor, a former banker, and his wife, Ese Joy, a lawyer via a joint statement, alleged they were being pressurized by people to circumcise their 10-year-old and 7-year old twin daughters.
According to the couple, they decided on letting the public know hoping this would stop those allegedly pressurizing them to stop.
The couple in an interview with Vanguard said;
Since early 2017, some members of my wife’s family have been pressurizing us to release to them our three daughters, to have them circumcised.
I have done everything possible with my wife to get them to drop the idea but to no avail. They are bent on mutilating the girls’ genitals, insisting that it is the historical practice by which their people preserve their ladies, curtail their sexual arousal and keep them in check.
With their insistent and a threat recently to ensure that the three girls are circumcised, whether we like it or not, we are appealing to government and the general public to prevail on these people, some of whom are members of my wife’s family in Uvwie LGA of Delta State, to leave the three children alone as we do not want them circumcised.
Although we realize that this is an age-long standing tradition of large-scale practice in Urhobo land, we are by virtue of our religion and education not willing to make our children to go through the experience and insist that it is a tradition that should be put behind us in this age and times.
The wife added;
We don’t know what to do anymore, we are forced to cry to the public as they have now resorted to threatening us, vowing that once it’s time to have the children circumcised, they know how to go about it to ensure that it is done. We are scared and afraid that our daughters’ lives are under there
Share This Post on Facebook!
Related Articles
Checkout These Stunning Photos Of Omawumi
Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment Vocal powerhouse Omawumi, has released stunning new photos of herself. The beautiful singer, rocking a vintage top
Nigerian Couple Cry Out Over Threats To Forcibly Circumcise Their Daughters
A couple based in Warri, have cried out over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their daughters. The husband
Shade!!! See How Maje Ayida Came For Toke Makinwa On Instagram
Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment Few hours after media girl Toke Makinwa took to social media to rveal that she almost
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sacked Kogi senator speaks on Court of Appeal ruling
- Senator Atai Aidoko speaking on Court of Appeal's ruling, said his seat was not at any time declared vacant- The Court of Appeal in
Prepare for changes in transport sector, LASG tells NURTW
Lagos – The Lagos State Government has advised the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to prepare for the coming changes in the state’s
Five conclusions from Barca’s El Clasico cruise
Barcelona further tightened their vice-like grip on the La Liga title by sweeping aside eternal rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday to leave the European
Sports: LaVar Ball wants to start a basketball league where players can skip college and get paid $10,000 a month
Sports LaVar Ball wants to start a basketball league where players can skip college and get paid $10,000 a month Published: 20.12.2017 , Refreshed: 56 minutes ago Tyler
Most Watched Movies
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Ugly Intimidation
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Post Your Comment below: >>