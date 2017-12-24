Checkout These Stunning Photos Of Omawumi

Posted by Tope Delano on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment



Vocal powerhouse Omawumi, has released stunning new photos of herself. The beautiful singer, rocking a vintage top and white skirt, posed for the different shots with musical instrument to further affirm her love for music. More below;

