Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Please Help! I Am A Man But, I Behave Like A Woman – A Worried Reader



Dear Dan,

I am a guy in my early 20s, a student. Since my childhood, i have always had complains that i behave and act like a female. I can’t jog,run or play soccer cos my friends will make fun of me and say i run like a girl.

I am quite shy/timid too and and i have long discovered that i don’t have much physical strength, people have bullied me because of this.

Girls don’t take me serious. Cos i don’t possess a manly persona so i have never really been in their good books.

Please this is coming from a bleeding heart embarrassed , I have tried as much as possible to be manly but, its like trying to grow tall overnight.

I am tired of my family asking if i am gay. I stay mostly indoors, and i can’t even hang out with my peers because of embarrassment.

I am not a believer, so don’t tell me to pray. I am only pouring my heart out, i need help (advice).

Note: i am a straight guy!

What Do You Think He Should Do? Drop Your Comments Below!

If you have any problem in your relationship or you need advice, kindly send a mail to [email protected] and we will be glad to help you.


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:08:00 So SAD! This Former Arsenal Star Player Reveals Why He Wants To Commit Suicide

So SAD! This Former Arsenal Star Player Reveals Why He Wants To Commit Suicide

Former Arsenal FC defender, Emmanuel Eboue, has revealed that he’s been considering suicide since he became broke.Eboue once played in a Champions League final, earned

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:10:00 Mad Over Changed My Entire Life – Runtown

Mad Over Changed My Entire Life – Runtown

Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change.Even

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:11:00 “Daddy Freeze Likes Cheap Publicity” – Majek Fashek Finally Breaks Silence

“Daddy Freeze Likes Cheap Publicity” – Majek Fashek Finally Breaks Silence

Veteran Nigerian reggae singer-songwriter and guitarist, Majek Fashek, has told controversial OAP Daddy Freeze that he will not allow him shine with his name because

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:08:00 Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:23:00 Optical illusion china

Optical illusion china

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 03/02/2017 00:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 31/01/2017 02:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 20:04:00 Tech: The iPhone was the camera of choice in 2017, but standalone cameras still have a loyal following (AAPL)

Tech: The iPhone was the camera of choice in 2017, but standalone cameras still have a loyal following (AAPL)

'); }else{

0 News 18/12/2017 07:49:00 Gaddafi’s son to announce bid for Libyan presidency –Family spokesman

Gaddafi’s son to announce bid for Libyan presidency –Family spokesman

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the second son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, will announce in coming days his intention to run for president of Libya,

0 News 21/12/2017 21:43:00 Customer allegedly hacks bank’s accounts, steals $64,822

Customer allegedly hacks bank’s accounts, steals $64,822

They modified a Naira ATM, withdrew Dollars in Lagos, Ibadan, other cities—Prosecutor By Onozure Dania Lagos—A customer, who allegedly hacked into Unity Bank’s accounts and stole $64,822.97

0 News 20/12/2017 17:16:00 Tech: Amazon still dominates the smart speaker market — but the competition is closing in (AMZN, GOOGL)

Tech: Amazon still dominates the smart speaker market — but the competition is closing in (AMZN, GOOGL)

'); }else{

0 News 20/12/2017 20:39:00 Politics: 19-year-old North Korean soldier reportedly defects to South Korea

Politics: 19-year-old North Korean soldier reportedly defects to South Korea

Politics 19-year-old North Korean soldier reportedly defects to South Korea Published: 02:39 , Refreshed: 1 minute ago David Choi This would be the fourth defection of a North

0 News 20/12/2017 14:11:00 Puigdemont: Ousted Catalan president plotting a return

Puigdemont: Ousted Catalan president plotting a return

Catalonia’s axed separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has dreamed since childhood of independence from Spain. Catalonia’s sacked leader Carles Puigdemont / AFP PHOTOAnd it was his dogged

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:57:00 Love Me Please

Love Me Please

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

cron