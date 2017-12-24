Please Help! I Am A Man But, I Behave Like A Woman – A Worried Reader

Dear Dan,

I am a guy in my early 20s, a student. Since my childhood, i have always had complains that i behave and act like a female. I can’t jog,run or play soccer cos my friends will make fun of me and say i run like a girl.

I am quite shy/timid too and and i have long discovered that i don’t have much physical strength, people have bullied me because of this.

Girls don’t take me serious. Cos i don’t possess a manly persona so i have never really been in their good books.

Please this is coming from a bleeding heart embarrassed , I have tried as much as possible to be manly but, its like trying to grow tall overnight.

I am tired of my family asking if i am gay. I stay mostly indoors, and i can’t even hang out with my peers because of embarrassment.

I am not a believer, so don’t tell me to pray. I am only pouring my heart out, i need help (advice).

Note: i am a straight guy!

What Do You Think He Should Do? Drop Your Comments Below!

If you have any problem in your relationship or you need advice, kindly send a mail to [email protected] and we will be glad to help you.

Share This Post on Facebook!