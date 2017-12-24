Let’s Discuss! What’s The Price Of Petrol In Your Area Currently?

by Makinde! ago0
As expected, at the end of the year, Petroleum marketers always go crazy. They increase their products prices and also threaten the Government of going on Strike every end of the year.
This has become a culture in Nigeria and we can only beg God to help us stop the madness for life ????
Getting petrol in all states of Nigeria has turned to Gold at the time the citizens are supposed to have access to things freely in the nation.
Are You Also Experiencing The Hardship Of Getting Petrol In Your Area?
I am from Lekki area of Lagos and I bought petrol for ₦440 per liter this morning and 50 liters amounted to ₦22,000 ???? I weep for this Nation.
Tell us about your own area.
What Is The Price Of Petrol Per Litre In Your Area?
Drop your comments below.
