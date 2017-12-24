Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Let’s Discuss! What’s The Price Of Petrol In Your Area Currently?



by Makinde! ago0

As expected, at the end of the year, Petroleum marketers always go crazy. They increase their products prices and also threaten the Government of going on Strike every end of the year.

This has become a culture in Nigeria and we can only beg God to help us stop the madness for life ????

Getting petrol in all states of Nigeria has turned to Gold at the time the citizens are supposed to have access to things freely in the nation.

Are You Also Experiencing The Hardship Of Getting Petrol In Your Area?

I am from Lekki area of Lagos and I bought petrol for ₦440 per liter this morning and 50 liters amounted to ₦22,000 ???? I weep for this Nation.

Tell us about your own area.

What Is The Price Of Petrol Per Litre In Your Area?

Drop your comments below.


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:08:00 So SAD! This Former Arsenal Star Player Reveals Why He Wants To Commit Suicide

So SAD! This Former Arsenal Star Player Reveals Why He Wants To Commit Suicide

Former Arsenal FC defender, Emmanuel Eboue, has revealed that he’s been considering suicide since he became broke.Eboue once played in a Champions League final, earned

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:10:00 Mad Over Changed My Entire Life – Runtown

Mad Over Changed My Entire Life – Runtown

Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change.Even

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:11:00 “Daddy Freeze Likes Cheap Publicity” – Majek Fashek Finally Breaks Silence

“Daddy Freeze Likes Cheap Publicity” – Majek Fashek Finally Breaks Silence

Veteran Nigerian reggae singer-songwriter and guitarist, Majek Fashek, has told controversial OAP Daddy Freeze that he will not allow him shine with his name because

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 25/01/2017 00:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:39:00 A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:09:00 Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/12/2017 04:36:00 A young lady burnt to death by fire in Delta State

A young lady burnt to death by fire in Delta State

TRAGEDY struck in Agoloma community in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State penultimate Thursday when a midnight fire burnt a young lady identified simply

0 News 20/12/2017 17:08:00 “Timi Frank is intoxicated with destruction”

“Timi Frank is intoxicated with destruction”

Leaders of the South-South geo-political zone on Tuesday showered the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun with praise for promoting

0 News 18/12/2017 09:02:00 2019: Crisis looms in PDP as bigwigs get set to engage in public battle over VP ticket, following outcome of national convention

2019: Crisis looms in PDP as bigwigs get set to engage in public battle over VP ticket, following outcome of national convention

- Interest groups in the Peoples Democratic Party are set to battle each other for control of the party, following the outcome of the national

0 News 19/12/2017 02:09:00 178 gas flare sites: Reps urge DPR to enforce use of meters

178 gas flare sites: Reps urge DPR to enforce use of meters

By Udeme Akpan abuja—THE House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating revenue leakages in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, has asked the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR,

0 News 23/12/2017 13:40:00 Nigeria’s Blamer in Chief – Reno

Nigeria’s Blamer in Chief – Reno

As I write this, President Donald Trump has just fulfilled another promise with the passage of the Tax Bill that gives Americans a tax break. In

0 News 21/12/2017 19:41:00 Should public officials be tested for drugs?

Should public officials be tested for drugs?

I think they should be subjected to drug tests, but there should be some criteria. You do not just subject everybody to drug tests as

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron