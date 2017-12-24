Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[Music] Charmbuck Ft Sonorous – Banana (Prod. By C’mart)



by Mcadioh ago0

Nigerian Rapper, Charmbuck Returns Big with the ‘#Banana’

After taking a short break from his tight schedule of performing at musical shows in the South-western part of Nigeria on a back to back note, Charmbuck has hit the studio to cook another sweet tune.

The song titled ‘#Banana’ – a romantic sound features talented singer, Sonorous and was produced by C’mart and mixed n Mastered by Dumas Mo.

#Banana embodies the beauty of romantic relationship with the opposite sex and promise of sincere love. The song is expected to have a massive impact among Nigerian youths.

One message is clear from the quality of the song; Charmbuck is the future of Nigerian hip hop.

Listen & Download “Charmbuck Ft Sonorous – Banana” below:-

