Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

[Music] RnA – Starboy



by Makinde! ago1

Born on May 1 and February 26, 2000 respectively, Ikubor Divine and Emmanuel Princewill widely known as RnA a.k.a Rhema and Alpha P are multi talented singers, songwriters and rappers signed to Peak Entertainment Benin city, Edo state.

The duo are set to take over the music scene with their unique style as they churn out mind blowing sounds to thrill their numerous fans and the world at large.

After the release of their debut single titled ‘Mercy’, RnA have decided to soothen our earbuds with this new hit titled ‘Starboy‘. Enjoy!! ????????

Listen & Download “RnA – Starboy” below:-

.
DOWNLOAD MP3


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:08:00 So SAD! This Former Arsenal Star Player Reveals Why He Wants To Commit Suicide

So SAD! This Former Arsenal Star Player Reveals Why He Wants To Commit Suicide

Former Arsenal FC defender, Emmanuel Eboue, has revealed that he’s been considering suicide since he became broke.Eboue once played in a Champions League final, earned

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:10:00 Mad Over Changed My Entire Life – Runtown

Mad Over Changed My Entire Life – Runtown

Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change.Even

0 Top News 24/12/2017 13:11:00 “Daddy Freeze Likes Cheap Publicity” – Majek Fashek Finally Breaks Silence

“Daddy Freeze Likes Cheap Publicity” – Majek Fashek Finally Breaks Silence

Veteran Nigerian reggae singer-songwriter and guitarist, Majek Fashek, has told controversial OAP Daddy Freeze that he will not allow him shine with his name because

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:19:00 Ghana president plagarism

Ghana president plagarism

0 Videos 21/01/2017 01:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:37:00 Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:54:00 Watch how this little boy is preaching

Watch how this little boy is preaching

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2017 18:02:00 UBEC to rebuild public schools with N2.4bn

UBEC to rebuild public schools with N2.4bn

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Universal Basic Education Commission is set to spend the sum of N2,460,300,000 on the rehabilitation of public schools across the country in

0 News 23/12/2017 01:45:00 West African monarch works as gardener in Canada

West African monarch works as gardener in Canada

The King of Akan, located in the village of Adansi Aboabo in Ghana, Eric Manu, has returned to Canada to resume his job as a

0 News 21/12/2017 00:01:00 CAF Award: NFF boss laments Moses’ snub

CAF Award: NFF boss laments Moses’ snub

Nigeria Football Association president, Amaju Pinnick said he was at a loss with the exclusion of Super Eagles striker and Chelsea defender, Victor Moses from

0 News 22/12/2017 21:36:00 Tech: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch baffled people with an eerie light show in the sky above Southern California

Tech: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch baffled people with an eerie light show in the sky above Southern California

'); }else{

0 News 23/12/2017 22:03:00 The fight against corruption is Nigeria’s fight – Lai Mohammed

The fight against corruption is Nigeria’s fight – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wants Nigerians to own the anti-corruption war. Mohammed spoke at the launching of the Anti-Corruption Situation

0 News 22/12/2017 05:57:00 Police arrest deadly kidnappers terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway

Police arrest deadly kidnappers terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway

- Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by Kaduna state police command- The kidnappers were arrested with bullet wounds after gun battle with IRT operatives-

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron