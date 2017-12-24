[Music] RnA – Starboy

Born on May 1 and February 26, 2000 respectively, Ikubor Divine and Emmanuel Princewill widely known as RnA a.k.a Rhema and Alpha P are multi talented singers, songwriters and rappers signed to Peak Entertainment Benin city, Edo state.

The duo are set to take over the music scene with their unique style as they churn out mind blowing sounds to thrill their numerous fans and the world at large.

After the release of their debut single titled ‘Mercy’, RnA have decided to soothen our earbuds with this new hit titled ‘Starboy‘. Enjoy!! ????????

Listen & Download “RnA – Starboy” below:-

https://cldup.com/fGvrcCASBb.mp3

.

