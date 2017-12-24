Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

“There Is Nothing Between Wizkid And Me” – Davido



Posted by Mcadioh on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment


In a recent interview with PunchNg, Davido speaks about the issue with Wizkid

According to Punch, when asked if there was any issue between the two of them, Davido was evasive and tried to avoid the question. However, he eventually said:

There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. There is nothing.

Also, Davido spoke on his experiences in 2017; the awards he claimed, his songs topping charts and the loss of his friends. He said:

Everybody knows what had happened to me this year, especially with the death of my friends. But I just had to overcome it and prevail. It is an amazing feeling when you are able to prevail.

I am happy and I thank God for the great things He has done for me this year. I thank everybody that has been supporting me.

My tour was great, we went to 60 cities around the world and I am going to round it off in Lagos. It would be an amazing show and people should expect madness. It is God I guess.


Share This Post on Facebook!


﻿ 10 Comments

NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.


Go Back To The Top


Mazi Floss - Akanchawa


Davido – Like Dat

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 14:48:00 “Comparing Wizkid And Davido Is Baseless, They’re Both Remarkable” – Lagos Commissioner

“Comparing Wizkid And Davido Is Baseless, They’re Both Remarkable” – Lagos Commissioner

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentThe constant comparison between two of Nigeria’s acts, Wizkid and Davido is something that Nigerians should

0 Top News 24/12/2017 14:54:00 WAWU! Armed Robber Kills Partner By Mistake, Then Did This (Photo)

WAWU! Armed Robber Kills Partner By Mistake, Then Did This (Photo)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News25-year-old armed robber ThankGod Smith, who reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake

0 Top News 24/12/2017 15:00:00 Did Your Tailor Disappoint You This Festive Period? (Share Your Experiences)

Did Your Tailor Disappoint You This Festive Period? (Share Your Experiences)

by Komolafe Daniel 1 hour ago1For Tailors and seamstresses. This festive period is just a period to make money,Some will always accept clothes which

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 03/02/2017 00:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 07/02/2017 05:03:00 The benefit of exercise

The benefit of exercise

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:14:00 Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

Extremely brazen couple filmed having s-x while riding a motorbike

This is the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having sex while riding a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation after the

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:58:00 Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within

0 Videos 20/01/2017 00:18:00 Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 11:54:00 All you need to know about Rahama Sadau

All you need to know about Rahama Sadau

Rahama Sadau is a rather new face in the Nigerian movie industry, but she has still managed to captivate people’s attention. Who is she? What

0 News 21/12/2017 22:32:00 Bishop Chukwuma, a politician — Okorocha

Bishop Chukwuma, a politician — Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie Owerri—Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said,   yesterday, that Bishop of Enugu, Anglican Diocese, Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, is a member of a political party. Chief

0 News 22/12/2017 06:35:00 I never forged any tax documents - Innoson boss speaks about arrest by EFCC

I never forged any tax documents - Innoson boss speaks about arrest by EFCC

- Innocent Chukwuma, the owner of Innoson motors, decries his terrible humiliation by the EFCC- Chukwuma says he is not sure yet what action he

0 News 17/12/2017 21:09:00 Cleric urges FG to embrace agriculture

Cleric urges FG to embrace agriculture

By Lawani Mikairu LAGOS—Popular London-based overseer, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi has called on the federal government to embrace agriculture as a way out of  current graduate

0 News 21/12/2017 21:27:00 Asaba Central Hospital‘ll be ready next year —Azinge

Asaba Central Hospital‘ll be ready next year —Azinge

By Festus Ahon ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, has said that the Asaba Central Hospital, Asaba, will be ready before the end of

0 News 22/12/2017 05:55:00 Fire guts Abuja NAFDAC office

Fire guts Abuja NAFDAC office

An early morning fire hit the headquarters of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control in Abuja on Friday. However, the fire has

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:44:00 True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies

True Love Never Dies    

cron