“There Is Nothing Between Wizkid And Me” – Davido

Posted by Mcadioh on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment
In a recent interview with PunchNg, Davido speaks about the issue with Wizkid
According to Punch, when asked if there was any issue between the two of them, Davido was evasive and tried to avoid the question. However, he eventually said:
There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. There is nothing.
Also, Davido spoke on his experiences in 2017; the awards he claimed, his songs topping charts and the loss of his friends. He said:
Everybody knows what had happened to me this year, especially with the death of my friends. But I just had to overcome it and prevail. It is an amazing feeling when you are able to prevail.
I am happy and I thank God for the great things He has done for me this year. I thank everybody that has been supporting me.
My tour was great, we went to 60 cities around the world and I am going to round it off in Lagos. It would be an amazing show and people should expect madness. It is God I guess.
