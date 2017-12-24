Fuel Scarcity: APC Makes U-Turn & Begs Nigerians To Be Patient

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government on the current fuel crisis in the country.
A statement issued by Bolaji Abudullahi, the party’s spokesperson on Saturday, said the APC-led Federal Government was making efforts to address the situation.
“We empathise with Nigerians at this difficult time and appeal for patience with the Federal Government as it make efforts to improve the situation,” he said.
He added that government was making efforts to find lasting solution to the problem that had bedeviled every administration in the country.
“Our party acknowledges the difficulties Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the unfortunate fuel scarcity across the country; especially at this yuletide period.
“We understand that the Federal Government is doing everything to improve the situation and bring succor to the people as soon as possible,” he said.
The party had earlier downplayed the fuel crisis, saying on Friday there was “no real scarcity”.
Mr. Abdullahi said the APC also understood the unhappiness of Nigerians at the situation, which he noted was happening for the first time in the Christmas period since its administration came to power.
He further said while the APC accepted the choice of the opposition PDP to make “political gains” out of the development, it condemned its desperation to make the APC-led government look bad.
This, Mr. Abudullahi said, the PDP was doing by maliciously fabricating and circulating fictitious statements in the names of government and APC officials.
According to him, the PDP had continued to attack the APC on the basis of such fabricated statements, saying, “this is bad politics”.
Share This Post on Facebook!
Related Articles
“Comparing Wizkid And Davido Is Baseless, They’re Both Remarkable” – Lagos Commissioner
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentThe constant comparison between two of Nigeria’s acts, Wizkid and Davido is something that Nigerians should
WAWU! Armed Robber Kills Partner By Mistake, Then Did This (Photo)
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News25-year-old armed robber ThankGod Smith, who reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake
Did Your Tailor Disappoint You This Festive Period? (Share Your Experiences)
by Komolafe Daniel 1 hour ago1For Tailors and seamstresses. This festive period is just a period to make money,Some will always accept clothes which
Most Watched VideosView all posts
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training
Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx
The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick
Most Read NewsView all posts
Egypt releases over 200 football fans accused of rioting
Egypt’s military prosecutors have released more than 200 football fans who had spent over five months in detention accused of vandalising a stadium and attacking
IPDI faults Bini reliance on Supreme Court judgment to claim Gelegele
By Emma Amaize BENIN—THE Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, in Delta State, yesterday, dismissed the dependence by the Bini on a Supreme Court judgment that merely
FG declares Dec 25, 26, Jan 1 public holidays
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 25, Tuesday, 26, 2017; and Monday January 1, 2018, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year
Breaking: Another PDP rep decamps to APC
Just days after the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost a member in the House of Representatives to the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, another member
EFCC Arraigns Banker, Another For N116m Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, December 19, arraigned the duo of Temitope Oluwasanmi and Augustine Olayinka before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos
Most Watched Movies
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Post Your Comment below: >>