[Music] Kola Luv – My Mama

by Makinde! ago0
Subsequent to the released of “Gapa” in the year 2014, which got a lot of air play on some radio stations in Nigeria and made him a nominee of Top Naija Music Awards TNM 2015.
The fast rising act Popoola Usman Kola known as Kola Luv continues to feed his fans and music lovers with non stop hits and here is another single titled “My Mama“.
“My Mama” is a song which expatiate more on the importance of mother on their children and the needs for appreciation in return.
Kola Luv dedicates his new single “My Mama” to all mothers out there, in fact this is evergreen song worth persistence. Enjoy!! ????????
Listen & Download “Kola Luv – My Mama” below:-
.
DOWNLOAD MP3
Connect with “DJ Lawy” on Social Media
Twitter ⇒ @callmekolaluv
Instagram ⇒ @callmekolaluv
Facebook ⇒ @callmekolaluv
Share This Post on Facebook!
Related Articles
“Comparing Wizkid And Davido Is Baseless, They’re Both Remarkable” – Lagos Commissioner
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentThe constant comparison between two of Nigeria’s acts, Wizkid and Davido is something that Nigerians should
WAWU! Armed Robber Kills Partner By Mistake, Then Did This (Photo)
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News25-year-old armed robber ThankGod Smith, who reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake
Did Your Tailor Disappoint You This Festive Period? (Share Your Experiences)
by Komolafe Daniel 1 hour ago1For Tailors and seamstresses. This festive period is just a period to make money,Some will always accept clothes which
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video
This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fuel scarcity: Transport fare rises by 100% in Ibadan
As the scarcity of petrol persists in Ibadan, transport fare has gone up by 100 per cent, newsmen report. However, in spite of the fuel shortage,
Dele Alli: father and son drama
Are Dele Alli parents Nigerian? Well, yes, according to reports. However, the Tottenham Hotspur sensation has been to visit his parents for quite a long
Akeredolu to spend N15bn on roads in 2018
By Dayo Johnson, Akure ONDO State government is to spend N15b next year to construct roads across the three senatorial districts of the state. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
PDP invites aggrieved members for special meeting as Ekweremadu demands open contest for presidential ticket
- PDP has invited aggrieved members for a special meeting- Some members became aggrieved after the outcome of the party’s December 9 national convention- The
Miss Nigeria 2017: Beauty pageant to hold this December
Miss Nigeria 2017 Beauty pageant to hold this December Miss Nigeria 2017 will be hosted by Bovi, Ebuka, Olive Emodi and Lala Akindoju with 2face to perform. Published:
See President Buhari's funny reaction as he meets tallest soldier in Nigeria (video)
At a recent military event, President Muhammadu Buhari, known for standing tall above a lot of people, was pleasantly surprised to meet a soldier taller
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Post Your Comment below: >>