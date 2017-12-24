[Music] Dammy Krane – Credit Card

Dammy Krane stays consistent with the releases as he churns out yet another spanking new single.

He has had his fair share of controversy this year and now his channeling his energy into his music.

He christened the Dicey-produced cut “Credit Card” which is a very interesting title for a song.

This new song addressed the Credit card issue he experienced some months back while in the US.

Check it out and tell us what you think am the song.

