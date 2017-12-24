Did Your Tailor Disappoint You This Festive Period? (Share Your Experiences)

by Komolafe Daniel ago1
For Tailors and seamstresses. This festive period is just a period to make money,Some will always accept clothes which they know they can’t finish at the stipulated time.
This behavior caused many their freedom as they are either locked up (Police cell) by the Customer or They switch off their phones to prevent their customers from calling them.
Share Your Experiences With Your Tailors!
