WAWU! Armed Robber Kills Partner By Mistake, Then Did This (Photo)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News
25-year-old armed robber ThankGod Smith, who reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake as they attacked one Francis Chibueze along Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, walked into a Police Station to report himself.
According to the State’s Police PRO, the incident occurred around 8pm On 22 December, 2017, and Thank God Smith who panicked after Police swung into action, came to Azikoro Police Station on 23 December, 2017 on his own volition and confessed to the armed robbery and killing his gang member.
The suspect also led a team of Policemen to an uncompleted building in Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, where the gun was recovered.
3 Comments
