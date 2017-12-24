Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

“Comparing Wizkid And Davido Is Baseless, They’re Both Remarkable” – Lagos Commissioner



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Entertainment


The constant comparison between two of Nigeria’s acts, Wizkid and Davido is something that Nigerians should do away with.

This was the submission of Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde during a tweetchat with NET to discuss the 2017 edition of One Lagos Fiesta.

The two artistes have become the most sought after pop stars from Nigerians in recent times, which has led to continuous comparison of the two of them.
Wizkid

‘That question should not arise, the almighty has blessed Lagos state in particular and Nigeria in general with some of the most talented artists in the world like Olamide, David and Wizkid who happen to be front-line artistes’, Ayorinde said.

He went on to say that all these artistes, especially for the fact that they were raised in Lagos makes them good ambassadors of the state who need the support of all.
Davido

‘Their fans are happy with their content and artistry. Lagos state is proud to have them as ambassadors to the limitless creative offerings at the centre of excellence. They need our support to climb higher in their nascent but remarkable careers. They will go far!

Davido and Olamide are expected to join a long list of A-List artistes on the line up for this year’s edition of One Lagos Fiesta; an eight day long series of concerts and events that holds from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve.


Share This Post on Facebook!


﻿ 3 Comments

NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.


Go Back To The Top


Mazi Floss - Akanchawa


Davido – Like Dat

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 14:48:00 “Comparing Wizkid And Davido Is Baseless, They’re Both Remarkable” – Lagos Commissioner

“Comparing Wizkid And Davido Is Baseless, They’re Both Remarkable” – Lagos Commissioner

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentThe constant comparison between two of Nigeria’s acts, Wizkid and Davido is something that Nigerians should

0 Top News 24/12/2017 14:54:00 WAWU! Armed Robber Kills Partner By Mistake, Then Did This (Photo)

WAWU! Armed Robber Kills Partner By Mistake, Then Did This (Photo)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News25-year-old armed robber ThankGod Smith, who reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake

0 Top News 24/12/2017 15:00:00 Did Your Tailor Disappoint You This Festive Period? (Share Your Experiences)

Did Your Tailor Disappoint You This Festive Period? (Share Your Experiences)

by Komolafe Daniel 1 hour ago1For Tailors and seamstresses. This festive period is just a period to make money,Some will always accept clothes which

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 18/11/2017 12:33:00 [VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

[VIDEO] Togolese protest in Nigeria, urge President Gnassingbe to resign

Togolese resident in Nigeria have held a public protest at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, calling on their president, Faure Gnassingbe, to resign from office. Faure succeeded

0 Videos 25/01/2017 00:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:10:00 Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 05:49:00 You are a perfect wife material – Uche Maduagwu praises Rosy Meurer, and slams Tonto Dikeh

You are a perfect wife material – Uche Maduagwu praises Rosy Meurer, and slams Tonto Dikeh

Controversial self-acclaimed Uche Maduagwu has not gotten over the whole Tonto, Churchill and Rosy Meurer drama. Read his new IG post below: “You

0 News 18/12/2017 09:47:00 Politics: Intruder in car tried to 'force his way in' to US Air Force base in Suffolk, reports claim

Politics: Intruder in car tried to 'force his way in' to US Air Force base in Suffolk, reports claim

Politics Intruder in car tried to 'force his way in' to US Air Force base in Suffolk, reports claim Published: 14 minutes ago , Refreshed: 4 minutes

0 News 19/12/2017 09:50:00 Tech: UPS just placed an order for 125 Tesla Semis — here are all the companies buying the electric truck (TSLA, PEP, WMT, BUD, SYY, R, JBHT, UPS)

Tech: UPS just placed an order for 125 Tesla Semis — here are all the companies buying the electric truck (TSLA, PEP, WMT, BUD, SYY, R, JBHT, UPS)

Tech UPS just placed an order for 125 Tesla Semis — here are all the companies buying the electric truck (TSLA, PEP, WMT, BUD, SYY, R,

0 News 21/12/2017 16:16:00 Politics: 'Truly remarkable': Trump's meddling barely slowed down Obamacare sign-ups at all

Politics: 'Truly remarkable': Trump's meddling barely slowed down Obamacare sign-ups at all

'); }else{

0 News 20/12/2017 05:20:00 Uber suffers new blow as EU court rules it’s a taxi service

Uber suffers new blow as EU court rules it’s a taxi service

The EU’s top court ruled on Wednesday that Uber is an ordinary transportation company instead of an app and should be regulated as such, in

0 News 17/12/2017 18:13:00 Fund transfer: Between NIP and NEFT

Fund transfer: Between NIP and NEFT

By Elizabeth Adegbesan THERE are different types of funds transfer services and it is important for bank customers to understand the differences and implications. Fund transfer is

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

cron