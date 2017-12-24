Kwara Governor Wants You To Pray For Nigeria At Christmas

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 25, 2017 under Naija News
Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has congratulated Christians in the State at Christmas.
The Governor urged Nigerians to pray for a more speedy and sustainable economic recovery for their country during the yuletide and beyond.
In a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the Governor said while this occasion calls for sober reflection on individual contribution towards growth and development of the nation, Christians should also use the period to pray for the nation’s leadership for divine direction and guidance.
Nation building
According to the Governor, “the task of a nation’s growth and development is an arduous and daunting one that requires divine guidance”.
Dr Ahmed enjoined Christians to imbibe the lessons of Christmas by dedicating their lives to the services of humanity and the nation, and strive for religious harmony at all times by sharing love and comfort.
The Governor pledged to rededicate himself to implementing programmes that give relief to the people, stressing that all on-going projects in the state will be completed
