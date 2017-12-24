Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Fuel Scarcity: Buhari Sympathises With Nigerians, Says It Will Be Resolved Soon



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

He said he sympathises with Nigerians for having “endured needless fuel queues”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 24, 2017, Buhari assured that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is on top of the situation.

He said he has directed regulators in the oil and gas industry to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation of petroleum products by marketers.

The President said, “The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathise with all Nigerians, on having to endure needless fuel queues.

I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period and beyond.

“I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

“I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers.”

He thanked Nigerians for their patience and understanding, assuring that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation.


Share This Post on Facebook!


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 16:59:00 Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander At Night & His Car Was Snatched (Photos)

Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander At Night & His Car Was Snatched (Photos)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsA car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs

0 Top News 24/12/2017 17:04:00 Reekado Banks, L.A.X, Humble Smith Light Up Benin At Cool Breeze Party

Reekado Banks, L.A.X, Humble Smith Light Up Benin At Cool Breeze Party

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentSuperstar artistes Reekado Banks, L.A.X and Humble Smith got fans in the ancient city of Benin

0 Top News 24/12/2017 17:05:00 NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel – IPMAN Says

NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel – IPMAN Says

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsThe Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says long queues at petrol stations in Lagos

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/03/2017 06:25:00 Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate

Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate

Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.

0 Videos 03/03/2017 03:58:00 Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Graphic video shows baby born with heart outside her body

Tazmina Khatun, 28, gave a natural birth to her daughter in a government-run hospital on Wednesday in a nondescript village in Assam in northeast India.

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:48:00 [Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode

[Video] DJ Ecool Ft. Dremo – Kilode

by Mcadioh 31 mins ago0 DMW’s Official disc jockey DJ ECool is here with the visuals to his smash single released a while back titled

0 Videos 28/01/2017 03:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 21/02/2017 06:10:00 Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead

Melbourne plane crash leaves at least five dead



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2017 19:11:00 Enugu govt seals 5 hotels over tax default

Enugu govt seals 5 hotels over tax default

By Dennis Agbo ENUGU—THE Enugu  State Board of Internal Revenue, yesterday  sealed five choice hotels located within Enugu Metropolis for failure to remit their taxes. TaxChairman of

0 News 21/12/2017 21:32:00 LCCI condemns NGO bill as anti-private sector

LCCI condemns NGO bill as anti-private sector

By Naomi Uzor The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, has condemned the proposed Non –Government Organisation (NGO) bill, saying it will repress the advocacy

0 News 22/12/2017 04:02:00 Drama as PDP House Representatives member defects to APC

Drama as PDP House Representatives member defects to APC

- Members of the House of Representatives have celebrated their colleague Johnson Agbonayinma's defection to APC - Agbonayinma said he has observed that in-spite

0 News 18/12/2017 12:10:00 NYSC promises justice on Corps Member’s murder

NYSC promises justice on Corps Member’s murder

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)  on Monday  promised to ensure that justice was done in the killing of a corps member, Modupe Tawose. Mr John

0 News 22/12/2017 09:45:00 Yuletide: NURTW advises travellers to board vehicles at parks

Yuletide: NURTW advises travellers to board vehicles at parks

Yuletide NURTW advises travellers to board vehicles at parks The chairman of the union, Mr Musa Sanda, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency

0 News 22/12/2017 11:04:00 Father Christmas suffers heart attack, dies during school party

Father Christmas suffers heart attack, dies during school party

A man dressed in a Father Christmas costume collapsed and died on Friday while handing out presents at a Christmas school party in Southern Italy

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:08:00 In Bed With My Sister 1

In Bed With My Sister 1

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

cron