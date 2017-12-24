Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Fuel Scarcity: Fuel Now Sells At N250 Per Litre In Enugu



Posted by OG DEJI on December 24, 2017 under Naija News


A litre of fuel now sells for N250 in most filling stations owned by the independent petroleum product marketers in Enugu and environs, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who visited the filling stations in the city on Sunday observed that the product was sold for N250 per litre.

It was however observed that the product was available in abundance in the filling stations though sold above the government regulated price of N145 per liter.

NAN reports that the product was still sold for the official price of N145 a litre in Total, Oando and NNPC filling stations as well as the filling stations of other major marketers.

The Manager of one of the independent marketers’ filling stations in New Layout, Mr Chidi Ugwu, said the increase in price was due to the recent difficulty in getting the product from the Port Harcourt depot.

“When the supply at the Port Harcourt depot normalises, the price will gradually return to normal,’’ Ugwu assured.

The situation has led to increase in transport fare in the city as taxis now take N80 for a drop instead of N50.

Mr Obinna Nnadi, a commercial bus driver in Agbani Road, decried the situation, saying that the independent petroleum products marketers had subjected Nigerians to unnecessary hardship.

“Government agencies concerned must stand up against this yearly exploitation since it is clear that this is man-made and artificial scarcity,’’ Nnadi said.

A resident of Achara Layout, Mr Linus Obidike, said that the development had made it impossible for those with relatively large families to travel to their villages to celebrate Christmas.

“It is already telling on transporters as they are currently witnessing gloomy business this season.

“As I speak to you, I should have travelled but I have shelved it due to the high cost of transportation,’’ Obidike said.


Share This Post on Facebook!


﻿ No Comments Yet

NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.


Go Back To The Top


Mazi Floss - Akanchawa


Davido – Like Dat

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/12/2017 16:59:00 Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander At Night & His Car Was Snatched (Photos)

Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander At Night & His Car Was Snatched (Photos)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsA car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs

0 Top News 24/12/2017 17:04:00 Reekado Banks, L.A.X, Humble Smith Light Up Benin At Cool Breeze Party

Reekado Banks, L.A.X, Humble Smith Light Up Benin At Cool Breeze Party

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentSuperstar artistes Reekado Banks, L.A.X and Humble Smith got fans in the ancient city of Benin

0 Top News 24/12/2017 17:05:00 NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel – IPMAN Says

NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel – IPMAN Says

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsThe Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says long queues at petrol stations in Lagos

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 20/11/2017 17:12:00 Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

Video of politician peeing in public goes viral

An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:54:00 Watch how this little boy is preaching

Watch how this little boy is preaching

0 Videos 05/01/2017 03:28:00 VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:18:00 Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Man Turns To DOG And Eats Shoe In CHURCH

Video of a man that turn to dog and eats sheo in the church

0 Videos 03/02/2017 00:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/12/2017 11:49:00 Donald Trump: Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made history

Donald Trump: Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made history

'); }else{

0 News 18/12/2017 14:54:00 Lagos House of Assembly sets up 7-man committee to scrutinise Ambode’s 2018 budget

Lagos House of Assembly sets up 7-man committee to scrutinise Ambode’s 2018 budget

- Lagos State House of Assembly sets up a seven-man committee to scrutinise Governor Ambode’s 2018 budget- The N1.046 trillion 2018 budget represents 28.6 percent

0 News 20/12/2017 21:11:00 Rivers community petitions Italian govt over Agip’s neglect

Rivers community petitions Italian govt over Agip’s neglect

By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT—Aggah community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has petitioned Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, before the Italian government over

0 News 19/12/2017 03:27:00 High Court declares Aiteo’s Benedict Peters earnings legitimate

High Court declares Aiteo’s Benedict Peters earnings legitimate

The High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria has declared that earnings and assets accruing to Oil magnate and Aiteo Energy boss, Benedict

0 News 22/12/2017 21:43:00 Men who get turned on by bossy women! – Bunmi Sofola

Men who get turned on by bossy women! – Bunmi Sofola

GENERALLY speaking, these days a taste for bossy women is something of taboo. Men can openly desire a woman of any size or sexual persuasion,

0 News 20/12/2017 04:53:00 Over 25,000 Nigerians held in slave, sex camps Lybia in 2017 – NAPTIP

Over 25,000 Nigerians held in slave, sex camps Lybia in 2017 – NAPTIP

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, has disclosed that more than 25,000 Nigerians have been held

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:39:00 The Forbidden Land

The Forbidden Land

This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron