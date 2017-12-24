Yuletide: Saraki, Ekweremadu Says Christians Should Pray For Nigeria’s Unity

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 24, 2017 under Naija News
Senate President Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu say Christians should use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.
Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu said Nigerians should rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasises tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness and care for the needy.
Senator Saraki also stated that the 8th Senate and the National Assembly will continue to strive to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.
He added that the legislature would at all times work to ensure that Nigeria takes her rightful position in the league of nations through relevant legislation and timely interventions.
Also, Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu called on Nigerians to emulate the great virtues of humility, love, peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation which he said were the real reasons for the coming of Jesus Christ.
Ekweremadu, in his Christmas message to Nigerians, said Christmas was an opportunity to reflect on the humility of Christ and limitless love of God, who gave his only begotten son to be born as the man in order to save and reconcile mankind unto Himself.
Share This Post on Facebook!
No Comments Yet
NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.
Go Back To The Top
Mazi Floss - Akanchawa
Davido – Like Dat
Related Articles
Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander At Night & His Car Was Snatched (Photos)
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsA car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs
Reekado Banks, L.A.X, Humble Smith Light Up Benin At Cool Breeze Party
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 24, 2017 under EntertainmentSuperstar artistes Reekado Banks, L.A.X and Humble Smith got fans in the ancient city of Benin
NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel – IPMAN Says
Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija NewsThe Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says long queues at petrol stations in Lagos
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Video of politician peeing in public goes viral
An Indian ruling party politician has been left red-faced after a video of him urinating in public went viral on World Toilet Day, despite government
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
Watch Viral Video Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady And Her White Boyfriend Stealing Meat At An Event
A Nigerian lady and her white lover have been recorded stealing meat at an event. Apparently, they came prepared as the lady brought cellophane bags from
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Watch your utterances, Presidency tells religious leaders
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency has warned religious leaders and organisations in the country to refrain from divisive statements. It said the responsibility of maintaining peace and
Kremlin brands US sanctions against Chechen strongman ‘illegal’
Russia on Thursday branded US sanctions against Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov “illegal and unfriendly” after Washington accused the key Kremlin ally of involvement in murder
19 hurt as car ploughs into crowd in Melbourne: police
A car ploughed into a crowd in Australia’s second-largest city on Thursday injuring 19 people in what police said was a “deliberate act” but one
Help us fund treatment of cancer, others, communities beg PHRC
By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT— Communities in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, hosts to Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, have pleaded with the refinery
Rights lawyer makes case for workers
By Bartholomew Madukwe Human rights activist and labour lawyer, Mr Femi Aborisade, has urged employers in Nigeria to ensure that workers salaries are increased when net
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 3
Starring; Yul Edochie
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Post Your Comment below: >>