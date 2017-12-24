Yuletide: Saraki, Ekweremadu Says Christians Should Pray For Nigeria’s Unity

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on December 24, 2017 under Naija News



Senate President Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu say Christians should use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu said Nigerians should rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasises tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness and care for the needy.

Senator Saraki also stated that the 8th Senate and the National Assembly will continue to strive to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

He added that the legislature would at all times work to ensure that Nigeria takes her rightful position in the league of nations through relevant legislation and timely interventions.

Also, Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu called on Nigerians to emulate the great virtues of humility, love, peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation which he said were the real reasons for the coming of Jesus Christ.

Ekweremadu, in his Christmas message to Nigerians, said Christmas was an opportunity to reflect on the humility of Christ and limitless love of God, who gave his only begotten son to be born as the man in order to save and reconcile mankind unto Himself.

Share This Post on Facebook!

No Comments Yet

NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.



Go Back To The Top





Mazi Floss - Akanchawa





Davido – Like Dat