Airport Staff Seen Trying To Calm An Angry Passenger After He Missed His Flight (Photos)

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Others



Airport staff rallied round an angry man who missed his flight, following the flight’s delay from 9am to 2pm. Here’s a video of the man trying to fight his way through to the flight. Click HERE To Watch Video.

Share This Post on Facebook!

﻿ No Comments Yet NOTICE! Your Comments won't show immediately. All comments are moderated for a better NL experience.

Go Back To The Top

Mazi Floss - Akanchawa

Davido – Like Dat

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.





About the Author: Ada McPepple



