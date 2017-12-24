NNPC Has Flooded Ejigbo Depot With Fuel – IPMAN Says

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 24, 2017 under Naija News
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says long queues at petrol stations in Lagos and Ogun states will soon disappear as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has flooded the Ejigbo depot with Premium Motor Spirit.
According to IPMAN, the Ejigbo depot supplies no fewer than 900 filling stations in Lagos. The chairman of the Lagos Chapter of IPMAN, Alhaji Alanamu Balogun, was quoted in a statement on Sunday as saying that the NNPC had responded positively to the oil marketers’ complaint about shortage of petrol supply to them.
Balogun, according to the statement, said the NNPC had now increased daily supply to Ejigbo from six trucks to 80 and has even promised to increase the supply.
“Before the fuel crisis, the NNPC was supplying our members only six trucks daily, but since about five days now, the corporation has increased the supply to 80 trucks per day and promised to increase the supply.
Our members and the NNPC staff are now working 24 hours daily to ensure that fuel circulates all over Lagos and Ogun State regularly,” the statement quoted Balogun as saying on Sunday.
He said the problem of fuel scarcity would soon be resolved and urged members of the public to panic buying.
“The NNPC has repaired all the existing facilities at Ejigbo satellite depot to enhance fuel supply to the public. The situation now is that the fuel scarcity in Lagos and Ogun state will end within the next few days.
Members of the public are advised to stop panic buying of fuel and storing petroleum products in their homes which could cause fire disaster.
“The NNPC has promised to repair all its facilities in Ilorin, Ibadan and Ore depots to ensure regular fuel supply nationwide,” he added.
